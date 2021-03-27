How Goa is emerging as an entry point for those coming to Karnataka from Maharashtra, Kerala





Karnataka shares its borders with two of COVID-19 most affected states in India – Maharashtra and Kerala. Last week the Karnataka Government had made a negative COVID-19 certificate mandatory for those coming to the state from Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab. From April 1, anyone coming to the state will have to produce a COVID-19 certificate to gain entry there. BCCL But people are still trying to enter Karnataka without COVID-19 testing certificates. Counterfeit COVID negative certificates In recent days, there have been several cases where people were caught with forged COVID-19 certificates trying to enter Karnataka. Although the Karnataka government has increased vigilance on its borders with Kerala and Maharashtra, another entry point – from Goa is relatively free. BCCL And there are reports that many people from both Kerala and Maharashtra are sneaking into Karnataka via Goa. In most cases, passengers fly to Goa and then take taxis to Karnataka. And this has not gone unnoticed in both Goa and Karnataka. Goa visitors will soon produce negative COVID certificates Visitors to Goa may soon have to carry negative COVID-19 certificates or test themselves upon arrival at the airport, said State Health Minister Vishwaji Rane recently. Expressing concern about the violation of COVID-19 protocols in the state, he said new standard operating procedures (OS) will be announced to reduce congestion in public places, including restaurants, weddings and other events. BCCL “We need to make COVID-19 negative certificates mandatory for people from other states, which already have such restrictions. I am in favor of testing at the airport and upon arrival. We will present this proposal to the Prime Minister,” Rane said. However, on Friday, while speaking at the state assembly on the same thing, Rane ruled out making COVID-19 negative certificates mandatory for those flying to the state from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, etc. as “there is no guarantee that the certificate that they bring you together is genuine “. BCCL Earlier, Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo had said hotel bookings would fall by 90 per cent if the state government makes the negative Covid-19 certificate mandatory for inbound tourists. If you look at the economic side of it, we will be badly affected if the government requires Covid-19 certificates from hotel guests. I do not think anyone would want to come to Goa. We will receive 90 percent cancellations. Hotels are full (capacity) today from Thursday to Sunday or even on weekdays. That will stop, “said Lobo, a hotelier himself.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos