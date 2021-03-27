



FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: Bill and Esther Ilnisky spent nearly seven decades together as Christian ministers and missionaries, working in the Caribbean and the Middle East before preaching for 40 years in Florida.

They complemented each other that book worm, she came out and charismatic. One without the other seemed unimaginable.

So when they died minutes away from COVID-19 this month at a Palm Beach County guesthouse, it may have been a hidden blessing, their only child, Sarah Milewski, even said as if it were a devastating double loss for to. Her father was 88, her mother 92. The 67th anniversary of their marriage would have been this weekend.

So precious, so wonderful, such an angry feeling to know they went together, Milewski said, adding afterwards, I miss them.

Bill Ilnisky grew up in Detroit, deciding at the age of 16 to dedicate his life to God, Milewski said. He headed to Central Bible College, a Lord Assemblies school in Springfield, Missouri. He preached in nearby churches and needed a piano. Friends suggested Esther Shabaz, another student from Gary, Indiana. They fell in love.

When my father proposed, he told her, Esther, I can not promise you wealth, but I can promise you many adventures, said Milewski. She had many, many adventures.

After their graduation and wedding, Bill Ilnisky opened a church in the Midwest. In the late 1950s, the Ilniskys took congregants to Jamaica on a mission, fell in love with the island, and stayed to run a church in Montego Bay for a decade.

It was during that time that they adopted Milewski, then 2 years old, from a shelter in Miami. In 1969, the family moved from Jamaica to Lebanon, where Bill Ilnisky served college students and taught. His wife started a contact center and had a Christian rock band.

At the time, Lebanon was a wonderful, wonderful country, Milewski said.

But in 1975, civil war broke out between Christian and Muslim factions, and Beirut, the capital of nations, became a battleground. Twice, bombs exploded outside their apartment the first that knocked Milewski out of bed, the second hitting her father to the ground.

My mother thought he was dead, Milewski said. My mother and I went and hid in the bathroom all night, crying and praying. The next morning, bullet holes piled up the walls of the apartments on every floor except them.

We attributed it to prayer, she said.

They fled in 1976 when the US Marines evacuated the Americans, capturing the last aircraft.

Shortly after their return to the States, Bill Ilnisky became pastor of the Calvary Temple in West Palm Beach, later renamed the Lighthouse Christian Center International. His wife started the Esther Network International, which aimed to teach children to pray.

Tom Belt, a retired missionary in Oklahoma City, was a teenager at Calvary Temple when the couple arrived. He said Bill Ilnisky’s tales of missionary work spoil his desire to travel.

The generation said the Ilniskys were very attractive, believed in others and forgave a lot.

Bill Ilnisky retired three years ago and while he was physically healthy for a late octogenist, he had some dementia. His wife still ran her own network of prayers and called for magnification.

When it hit the pandemic last year, the couple took precautions, Milewski said. Her mother stayed home and handed her food, but Bill Ilnisky came out occasionally.

He could not take it, said the daughter. He needed to be close to people.

Sarah Milewski and her husband visited her parents on Valentine’s Day, her mothers birthday. A few days later, her mother fell ill and not long after the couple was diagnosed with the virus and hospitalized.

While the prognosis was initially good, the disease overcame them. The decision was made on February 27 to place them in the hostel. Jacqueline Lopez-Devine, chief clinical officer at the Trustbridge guesthouse, said that in her 15 years working with the dead, no couple had reached out together. She said there was no hesitation in placing them in the same room for their last days.

Because of the virus, Milewski said goodbye to her through a window, a microphone holding I Love You next to her parents near the bed. They looked like when they slept, her father was lying on the right side, her mother was in front of him. He was napping as Milewski spoke; her mother tried to speak but could not.

It was terrible, Milewski said.

At 10:15 a.m. on March 1, Esther Ilnisky died. Fifteen minutes later, her husband followed her.

They were always, always together, Milewski said. So in sync.

