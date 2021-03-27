Prosecution fails to prove guilt of key defendant in Daniel Pearl case: Supreme Court of Few

The Dawn newspaper reported that the judges assessed that the evidence provided during the trial was full of factual and legal defects.



Pakistan’s Supreme Court has criticized the prosecution for its failure to prove the guilt of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the main accused in the kidnapping and sensational murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, according to a media report .

The rooftop court issued its detailed 43-page ruling Friday, which is the author of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood who was part of the three-member bench.

dawn the newspaper reported that the judges assessed that the evidence presented during the trial was full of factual and legal defects.

The verdict explains the reasons why the Supreme Court on 28 January released, by a two-to-one majority, Omar Sheikh and others and ordered the release of the main suspect, as well as Fahad Nasim Ahmed, Syed Salman Saqib and Shaikh Mohammd Adil from prison immediately, if it is not required to be stopped in connection with any other case.

Pearl, 38, was head of The Wall Street Journal’s South Asia office.

His assassination came three years after Sheikh, along with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, was released from India in 1999 and given safe passage to Afghanistan in exchange for nearly 150 hijacked Indian Airlines passengers. Flight 814.

The Supreme Court of Sindh (SHC) on April 2, 2020 reversed the death sentence of Sheikh convicted of abducting and murdering American journalist Pearl in 2002 to seven years and acquitted three others who were suffering case life nearly two decades after being found guilty. and prisoner.

The KS on 28 January ordered the authorities to release the accused while issuing a separation order. Third member of the judiciary Yahya Afridi disagreed with the majority view and issued a dissenting note.

Justice Yahya Afridi, a member of the judiciary, had challenged the majority opinion.

The judgment stated that most judges had no doubt that the prosecution had failed to bring the guilt of the accused / defendant and the appellant as the evidence presented at trial was full of factual and legal defects.

“In this case, in relation to each piece of evidence, the suspicions are coming out of the mouths of the witnesses and it has been resolved for centuries that the benefit of the suspicion automatically goes in favor of an accused,” the decision reads.

Even if a single circumstance created reasonable doubt in a prudent mind about the guilt of an accused, the accused was entitled to such a benefit, not as a matter of grace and concession, but rightly so, and a benefit. such should be extended to persons charged by the courts without any reservation, the ruling said.

Thus the SH had rightly extended the benefit of the suspicion to Fahad Nasim Ahmed, Syed Salman Saqib and Sheikh Mohammad Adil and acquitted them of all charges and also rightly extended the benefit of the suspicion to Omar Sheikh in relation to all other charges. , the trial said.

But SHC wrongly convicted him under Article 362 of the PPC when Nasir Abbas’s evidence was full of doubts and no support could be put into such a dubious statement.

So the Sheikh’s conviction was not justified, the trial said, adding that although the defense attorney for Pearl’s parents argued it was a high-profile case, even in such cases the benefit of the doubt could not extend to the prosecution.

Meanwhile, Justice Afridi in his dissenting 52-page note noted that in conspiracy cases, direct evidence was rarely found and a conspiracy could be created by circumstantial evidence.

Expressing outrage at the innocence of Sheikh and his aides, the White House had urged Pakistan to swiftly consider its legal options, including allowing the US to prosecute them to ensure justice for the Pearls family.

Amid growing pressure from the US and the UN, the federal government filed a petition before the court culminating in allowing it to join as a party to the proceedings and further requesting a review and reversal of the January 28 court ruling.