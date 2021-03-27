Both India and Bangladesh want stability, love and peace in the world: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that both India and Bangladesh want to see peace, stability and love instead of instability, terror and unrest around the world.

Addressing the Matua community after visiting the Orakandi Temple, Prime Minister Modi said, “Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progress through their progress. Both nations want to see stability, love and peace in the world instead of instability, terror. and riots. “

“During the coronavirus pandemic, India and Bangladesh have proven their capabilities. Today both nations are facing this pandemic vigorously and fighting it together. India is working considering its duty to vaccinate the ‘Made in India’ vaccine. reach the citizens of Bangladesh, “he said.

Speaking about Harichand Thakur, also known as Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, who formed the Matu sect of Hindus, Prime Minister Modi said, “The life of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur has given the message of divine love, but also made us understand our duties. “He told us that the fight against oppression and misery is also cultivation.”

“His successor, Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur, has a major role to play in bringing Harichand Thakur’s teachings to the people, uniting society affected by the Dalits. Guruchand ji gave us the formula of devotion, deed and knowledge,” he added.

“Our brothers and sisters of the Matua community celebrate ‘Baron Snan Utsav’ every year on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur. A large number of worshipers from India come to Orakandi to attend this festival,” he added.

After his speech, the Prime Minister interacted with members of the Matua community during which NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also present.

“We are happy and proud as Prime Minister Modi paid a visit here today. We are pleased. We thank our Prime Minister (Sheik Hasina) for the invitation of Narendra Modi ji,” said Mintu Biswas, a representative of the Matua community.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, and some key pacts are likely to be signed. (ANI)