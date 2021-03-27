International
Both India and Bangladesh want stability, love and peace in the world: Prime Minister Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that both India and Bangladesh want to see peace, stability and love instead of instability, terror and unrest around the world.
Addressing the Matua community after visiting the Orakandi Temple, Prime Minister Modi said, “Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progress through their progress. Both nations want to see stability, love and peace in the world instead of instability, terror. and riots. “
“During the coronavirus pandemic, India and Bangladesh have proven their capabilities. Today both nations are facing this pandemic vigorously and fighting it together. India is working considering its duty to vaccinate the ‘Made in India’ vaccine. reach the citizens of Bangladesh, “he said.
Speaking about Harichand Thakur, also known as Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, who formed the Matu sect of Hindus, Prime Minister Modi said, “The life of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur has given the message of divine love, but also made us understand our duties. “He told us that the fight against oppression and misery is also cultivation.”
“His successor, Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur, has a major role to play in bringing Harichand Thakur’s teachings to the people, uniting society affected by the Dalits. Guruchand ji gave us the formula of devotion, deed and knowledge,” he added.
“Our brothers and sisters of the Matua community celebrate ‘Baron Snan Utsav’ every year on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur. A large number of worshipers from India come to Orakandi to attend this festival,” he added.
After his speech, the Prime Minister interacted with members of the Matua community during which NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also present.
“We are happy and proud as Prime Minister Modi paid a visit here today. We are pleased. We thank our Prime Minister (Sheik Hasina) for the invitation of Narendra Modi ji,” said Mintu Biswas, a representative of the Matua community.
Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, and some key pacts are likely to be signed. (ANI)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]