Selfridge competes to host international training center for F-35 | Local News

The Selfridge National Guard base in Harrison Township is one of five nationwide finalists being considered to host an international contingent as part of the U.S. Air Force plan to establish an F-35 fighter jet training center. foreign.

Five members from the Republic of Singapore Air Force and six members of the Texas Air Training and Training Command staff visited SANG on March 19-20 for a field visit to a potential student pilot training site. According to Phillip Ulmer, a spokesman for the 127th Wing Public Affairs, the plan would call for the U.S. Air Force to sell the F-35 in Singapore and have their student pilots train in Michigan. As an F-35 training center, SANG could accommodate up to 36 F-35s, and Singapore would buy a percentage of those aircraft.

If SANG were elected, approximately 150 families would relocate to Michigan from Singapore and live within the community. The number would include pilots and ancillary support such as maintenance. The base would also house Singaporean F-16s, as well as F-35s and F-35s to be purchased from Poland, Switzerland and Finland. Pilots and support staff from those countries will also be trained at the base.

As part of their visit, the Singapore contingent received briefings from Adjutant General Michigan, Major General Paul Rogers, Commander of the Michigan National Air Guard, and Assistant General Brig. General Bryan Teff, 127th Wing Commander, Brig. General Rolf Mammen, Macomb County officials, and members of the Selfridge Base Community Council.

To highlight Michigan’s advantage, the group flew by helicopter to northern Michigan areas in Grayling and the Alpena and toured the National All-Field Combat Center, the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, and the training grounds in Michigan. In Selfridge, they visited and assessed several locations at the base ranging from aircraft hangars and office space to parking ramps and base amenities.

According to the US State Department, Singapore is one of the United States’s strongest bilateral partners in Southeast Asia and plays an indispensable role in supporting security regions and the economic framework. The United States cooperates with Singapore on the full range of security issues, including border security, maritime security, military readiness, counterattack, cyber security, and counterterrorism. The US has $ 7.34 billion in active government in government sales cases with Singapore under the Military Foreign Sales (FMS) system.

Selfridge is one of five bases across the country vying to become the foreign military sales training center. Others include: Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado; Fort Smith Airport in Arkansas; San Antonio-Lackland Joint Base in Texas; and Hulman Air Field just west of Indianapolis in Indiana. A base will be selected as the preferred location, along with the alternatives.

“We are ready to adapt and bend in a changing environment. We are ready to wait and ready for the occasion,” Ulmer said. Selfridge was running to house the Air Force’s new F-35 fighter jet in 2017. But in April last year, the Air Force confirmed selected locations in Alabama and Wisconsin in the country. While the new initiative would house the F-35, Ulmer said this race is different because it would be an additional plan, not a replacement plan. While Singapore would be the main training partner with the U.S. Air Force, the other three nations would also purchase a portion of the 36 F-35s that would be stationed at Selfridge and provide pilots and other training personnel. Singapore would buy the largest share of the F-35 and is leading the search for the other three countries. Singapore would also bring their F-16 operational squadron to the base selected in June 2023, ahead of the F-35 foreign military sales mission stay. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel spoke with the Singapore contingent, along with other county staff and a representative from Macomb Community College. Hackel said the contingent was more interested in specialized educational opportunities as well as housing and recreation opportunities. “I think it went extremely well. We appealed to their hearts,” Hackel said. “They asked a lot of questions and were very engaged. There were a lot of questions about the housing market. “We talked about strategic planning and how the state of Michigan provides a training box for land, water and air,” Hackel added. “There is no doubt that this installation has been placed as the most valued part of the property. I think it is the most competitive. I think we were able to impress them. If we get it, what a great opportunity to strengthen that base. as an important installation in this country “. Hackel believes the opportunity could have a multibillion-dollar impact in Macomb County. Not only are individual aircraft a fat investment, but companies and businesses involved in aircraft maintenance and development would also like to be in the vicinity. “It’s an incredible opportunity to lure new businesses,” Hackel said. The program was announced in July 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic greatly slowed down the progress and scheduling of the research process. Hackel was part of a Zoom call set up in Washington, DC in mid-November to speak with representatives of each of the four countries. He predicts that Singapore will be the only contingent of visitors as the Asian country will buy more F-35s. He believes they will advise the other three countries on the best place to consider. But, according to sources in the Michigan National Guard, the final decision on which bases will be selected remains with the US Air Force. U.S. Congresswoman Lisa McClain, (R-Bruce Township), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, also attended the meeting in Selfridge. “I would be happy to see the National Selfridge Air Guard base selected by Singapore as a training site and base for their F-35,” she said. This past weekend, I visited Selfridge and had the opportunity to tell the Singapore delegation about the wealth of resources not only Selfridge but the entire 10th Circuit has that would make it the best place for their F-35s . As a member of the Armed Services Committee at Home, I am constantly advocating for Selfridge and working to strengthen opportunities for the base. Selfridge has untapped potential, and if Singapore trains its pilots, it would be fantastic for Singapore, Selfridge, Michigan and the United States.

Vicki Selva, executive director of the Michigan Defense Center, the state defense office tasked with protecting and enhancing Michigan homeland defense and security missions, said industry and the economy were also pleased with the presentation made in the Singapore contingent . Selva, a Macomb County resident, said the landing of the training center would be a major boost to the local economy. Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist, the strong congressional delegation in Michigan, Mark Hackel, and local leaders, in a bipartisan manner, write letters and go out to show the Air Force that Selfridge and our community are ready, willing and able to host this important mission, “Selva said. “Initial estimates are that this mission will create 300 military and civilian jobs immediately as well as provide an incentive for local aerospace suppliers, the local economy, and provide Selfridge flying missions for years to come.”

A timeline for the decision is expected fairly soon. Michigan National Guard Penelope Carroll said the U.S. Air Force is expected to make its decision between April and June 2021.