The international music festival features ASU faculty, students, alumni





Faculty of Music Christopher Creviston, Hannah Creviston AND JijiKimworks selected by Irish composers they were interested in performing and the dance faculty were asked if they could do choreography for the selected music. The dance faculty that includes choreographic works includes Konder Carley, Mary Fitzgerald, Jorge Magana (House), David Olarte, Eileen Standley AND Keith Thompson. What interested me most was the chance to interrupt my language of movement (contemporary dance) with this rich traditional Irish heritage, Conder said. This music gives itself dance, but you can not help dancing when you listen to traditional Irish music. Conder said she and her third-year students were immersed in the complexity, history, and structures of traditional Irish music, particularly an unaccompanied vocal selection, in Galician that they translated to better understand the meaning. I hope ASU students learn that there are sparks that fly when mixing old and new, traditional and contemporary, Conder said. Also, those restrictions often open doors that would normally close. COVID secured a partnership between the Arizona deserts and the green hills of Ireland. I am grateful for that. Hu said filming the festival and online this year has allowed them to involve more people and present more artists internationally. The opening concert was filmed in Singapore, Munich and Nova Scotia; Friday night concert was filmed in Derry; Thursday night’s concert was filmed at the Sawdust National Film Festival in Brooklyn; and the closing concert was filmed primarily in Phoenix. There is also a four-part seminar with young composers on March 27, with two faculties of music composition Fernanda navarro AND Christopher Norby. The virtual gala concert is available at 1 p.m. Arizona time on March 28 at the City Wall Music Festival to YouTube channel and website. More information on the event The festival runs until March 28 and all concerts and events are online. Program of the Closing Gala Concert 2021, according to the order of presentation: Greg Caffrey, composer: Honk, performed by Christopher Creviston (soprano saxophone) and Hannah Creviston (piano), choreography and dance by David Olarte. Linda Buckley, composer: “Sls”, poetry by Doireann N Ghrofra, performed by Cathal Breslin (piano) and Sabrina Hu (flute), contemporary dance choreographed by Keith Thompson, dancers Kayla Anderson and Brayden Guentzel. Jonathan Nangle, composer: Solas, performed by Jiji Kim (electric guitar), choreography and Afro-Latin salsa dance by David Olarte and Carla Leon. Christopher Norby, composer: Moviola Music, performed by Cathal Breslin (piano) and Sabrina Hu (flute). Daniel Roumain, composer: Seven Simple Solos, performed by Daniel Bernard Roumain (violin), postmodern dance choreographed by Mary Fitzgerald and Eileen Standley. Bu (performed and recorded in Cultrlann, Derry) with contemporary dance choreography by Carley Conder, dancers Lauren Jimenez, Emily Laird, Amy Symonds and Victoria Ward. Bu (performed and recorded in Cultrlann, Derry), musical remix by Lawrence Reflekshin Martinez with hip hop choreography by Jorge Magana (House), dancers Dominique Domo Brown, Mike Mr. Groove Cruz and Ruby Morales.

