The Suez Canal blocked by the container ship adds to supply problems

If the blockage continues, disruption could boil through the arteries of the global economy, affecting the flow of oil, chemicals, clothing, iron ore and manufactured goods. About 13 percent of world trade passes through the Suez Canal, according to Allianz, an investment firm. Even a return to normal operations within a week or so would leave supply chains struggling to work with the accumulated amount of waste.

Ships, containers, goods that are not all in the place we need them, said Douglas Kent, executive vice president of strategy and alliances at the Supply Chain Management Association. So the impact will not be measured in days or weeks. Will be measured in months.

The European economy is more dependent on the Suez connection, but the United States will also be affected if the canal cannot be cleared soon. At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that officials saw potential impacts on energy markets from the closure and had offered help to Egyptian officials trying to relocate the ship.

The Suez disaster catches a year of extraordinary turmoil for companies involved in the movement of goods around the world. What started in early 2020 with shortages of personal protective equipment such as dresses and masks later turned into semiconductor shortages emptying the main plants of General Motors and Ford.

A beach container ship sinking one of the world’s vital maritime routes only adds a random note of misfortune to this serial supply chain nightmare.

There was not much slowness in the system and this is a major artery, said Phil Levy, chief economist at Flexport, a San Francisco-based freight forwarder. That makes this a very big job.

Suez would draw less attention if the blockage had occurred at any other time. But the pandemic last year unleashed a series of economic downturns, empty factories, first in China and later in Europe and the United States. The stop-and-go sequence disrupted traditional buying patterns on many continents.

In the United States, home-locked consumers shifted their spending from services such as restaurants to imported goods needed for their new lifestyle from work. The sudden shift moved faster than carriers and port officials could react.

The cost of transporting a standard container of goods from China to the West Bank has doubled since June. Prices on the China-Europe route have tripled since November, according to the Freightos Baltic Index.

With normal trade flows thrown out of the cut, metal shipping containers piled up in some ports and ended up in others. The disease diluted the ranks of coastal people in docks even as dozens of container ships waited off the coast of California as buyers circulating in a mall mall parking lot. Once unloaded, the goods were slowed down by a persistent shortage of trucks.

This week the Suez Canal is blocked, next week who knows what will happen, told investors this week Jose Boisjoli, chief executive of BRP Inc.

Officials were hoping on March 27 that the land ship in the Suez Canal could be relieved of a rising tide brought about by the arrival of heavier tugboats. (Reuters)

The Canadian manufacturer said its inventories of snowmobiles, boats and other recreational vehicles are cash, and despite factories working at full speed, it will struggle to keep pace with consumer demand.

The Suez Canal opened for navigation in 1869, completing a dream that had escaped the Pharaohs, Romans and Napoleon Bonaparte. The 120-mile waterway has been closed five times in the years since, including shortly after the Egyptian government nationalized it in 1956 and for eight years after the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

The main transport lines are now deciding whether to wait for the delay or take another route. Hamburg’s Hapag-Lloyd said there were six massive container ships working near Suez in hopes of transiting the canal and had already redirected six more around the southern tip of Africa.

One of them, HMM Rotterdam, made a sharp right turn early Friday at the western entrance to the Mediterranean to avoid blocking canal traffic. The ship with 23,000 containers left its route from the UK to Singapore via Suez and instead headed for a longer and more expensive voyage around Africa, according to maritime tracking services.

It is now clear that container lines do not believe in a quick fix on the Suez Canal, wrote in an online post Lars Jensen, chief executive of SeaIntelligence Consulting in Copenhagen.

Once normal canal traffic resumes, the accumulated load will be discharged to European ports as ketchup from a bottle, he added.

Major U.S. ports on the East Coast are also likely to feel the effects. Some container ships that are scheduled to arrive in Norfolk next month will be late, said Joe Harris, a port spokesman.

At HB Fuller, a manufacturer of adhesives, glues and paints in Saint Paul, Min., The Suez Crisis is just making up the supply chain difficulties involving the last period of icy weather in Texas, which ravaged petrochemical plants. An internal supply chain task force, which tracks thousands of raw materials, is monitoring the Suez situation.

It’s an issue he was looking at very carefully. We were tracking exactly what materials our suppliers have that might be on those ships, chief executive Jim Owens told investors this week.

The Suez disaster will resonate in the global transport industry.

Over the next few weeks, freight forwarders will negotiate their annual contracts with retailers and manufacturers that rely on global supply chains. Companies will face a choice between closing today’s high prices for next year or gambling that they will ease as the system rebalances, Levy said.

After a year of pandemic-related upheaval, the canal incident may also cause global executives to rethink the hyper-efficient production strategies created above all to cut costs. This correct philosophy at the time produced greater profits but left companies vulnerable to unexpected events, such as a global pandemic or a container ship captain having a very bad day.

Even before the canal closed, P&F Industries, an air tools manufacturer in Melville, NY, had added six to eight weeks to distribution schedules due to pandemic-related outages. Executives have also increased their inventory security stock to cope with supply chain disruptions.

But it is a balance. We do not want to buy too much; that consumes money, said chief executive Richard Horowitz.

Companies that rely on supply links that stretch across the ocean need a better handling of what could go wrong, according to Kent. More than half of all businesses have no information on their supply chain, beyond their immediate vendors, according to a study by its trading association and the Economist Intelligence Unit.

I may know I have nothing on that ship, but I may not know if my supplier supplier has, he said.

For now, economists say closing the canal could be a costly headache for individual companies. But it is unlikely to become a major obstacle to economic recovery.

It will not make or break the global economy, Gregory Daco, chief economist, told Oxford Economics.

Garment maker Oxford Industries, which sells the Tommy Bahama and Dockers brands, moves only 7 percent to 10 percent of its product through the channel, said K. Scott Grassmyer, the company’s chief financial officer, in a profit call.

We have some goods in some containers and then we were looking at, if necessary, some unforeseen plans, he said, referring to goods that were about to leave the factories of overseas companies.

Commodities like African oil and coffee rose about 4 percent on Friday. But robusta coffee remains about 10 percent less expensive than in September and the oil is falling from its previous level this year.

The canal incident could add higher transportation costs, which would increase inflationary pressures as post-pandemic recovery revenues continue. But any increase is likely to be too insignificant to require action from the Federal Reserve.

The coming months should see a gradual easing of loggias. As economies reopen, consumers are likely to return to their traditional spending patterns. This means more meals in restaurants and theater visits and less purchases of laptops or televisions to be sent from Asia.