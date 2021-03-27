NJ Weather: Here’s how the Friday winds were blowing in your county





In some neighborhoods, trash cans flew around, traffic lights shook, and tree branches snapped as strong winds were driven by two strong weather systems running through New Jersey for more than 10 hours on Friday. Wind gorges in some counties reached 50 mph, and some cities crossed gorges up to 55 to 59 mph, according to data compiled by National Weather Service AND Rutgers NJ Weather Network. By comparison, tropical storms fill steady winds from 39 to 73 miles per hour. Although the Friday winds were not sustained, the blasts were strong enough to deplete the energy of thousands of homes and businesses in New Jersey. What caused all that smell? Jonathan OBrien, a meteorologist at the Mount Holly Weather Services forecasting office, blamed it on the large gap technically known as an atmospheric pressure gradient between a strong low-pressure system rotating near the Great Lakes and a strong high-pressure system circulating on the Atlantic shores. We were located between the strong low in the northwest and the high high in the east, said OBrien, which is why New Jersey ended up with hours of warm, dry air and constant winds. The warm, dry air gave Garden State an afternoon similar to the summer with record temperatures that rose in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures are much lower on Saturday, but still formed to be a pleasant spring day, with mostly sunny skies and high levels in the 1960s. Forecasters say a big drop is expected on Sunday, with cloudy skies, morning rain and potential for strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Here’s a look at the highest wind gusts reported in 19 of the 21 counties across the state on Friday: Atlantic Circuit Atlantic City: 49 miles / hour

Mullica Twp .: 43 miles / hour

Pleasantville Point: 43 miles / hour Bergen County Old Tappan: 51 miles / hour

Straight lawn: 49 miles / hour

Teterboro Airport: 49 miles / hour

Oakland: 45 miles / hour Burlington County McGuire Air Force Base: 49 miles / hour

Moorestown: 48 miles / hour

Mount Holly: 47 miles / hour

Lumberton: 45 miles / hour

Tabernacle: 43 mph Camden County Pine Hill: 53 miles / hour

Pennsauken: 49 miles per hour Cape May County Cumberland County Gloucester County Logan Twp .: 51 miles / hour

Kingsway HS Regional: 41 miles / hour

City in Washington: 41 miles / hour Essex County Newark Liberty Airport: 59 mph

Caldwell: 48 miles / hour Hudson County No wind reports available Hunterdon County Pittstown: 47 miles / hour

Alexandria Twp .: 44 miles / hour

Milford: 42 miles / hour Mercer County Trenton: 49 miles / hour

Hopewell: 44 miles per hour Middlesex County Deans (South Brunswick): 45 miles / hour

Carteret: 44 miles / hour

East Brunswick: 41 miles / hour

New Brunswick: 41 miles / hour Monmouth County Port Monmouth: 56 km / h

North Middletown: 51 miles / hour

Girt Deti: 49 mph

Cream Ridge: 45 miles / hour

Belmar / Farmingdale: 44 miles / hour

Millstone Township: 43 miles / hour

Oceanport: 42 miles / hour

Key: 42 miles / hour

Monmouth Beach: 40 miles / hour Morris County Morristown: 46 miles / hour

Pompton Fields: 41 miles / hour

Randolph: 40 miles / hour Ocean County Manualization: 57 miles / hour

Rutgers: 50 miles / hour

Coastal altitudes: 50 mph

Lumi Toms: 49 mph

Lakehurst: 49 miles / hour

Tuckerton: 49 miles per hour

Beach Haven: 47 miles / hour

Berkeley Twp .: 46 miles / hour

Harvey Cedars: 45 miles / hour

Island heights: 45 miles / hour

Ship end: 44 miles / hour

Trixies: 44 miles / hour

Brick: 42 miles / hour

North Beach Haven: 41 miles / hour

Manualization: 40 miles / hour

Jackson: 40 miles / hour

Lakewood: 40 mph

Pleasant point: 40 mph

Pleasant spot beach: 40 mph

Pleasant point: 40 mph Passaic County No wind reports available Salem County Low Permit Stream: 48 mph

Mannington: 35 miles / hour Somerset County Sussex County High Point Monument: 59 mph

Desire: 47 miles / hour

Furthermore: 46 miles / hour

Sussex: 44 miles / hour

Lafayette: 43 km / h

High Point: 42 miles / hour

Wallkill River: 40 miles / hour County Union Warren County Stewartsville: 45 miles / hour

Belvidere: 42 miles / hour

Blairstown: 40 miles / hour ALSO: The full moon of March 2021 worms shine this weekend. 3 supermoon to follow. Thank you for counting on us to provide local weather news you can trust. Please consider NJ.com support with a voluntary agreement. Len Melisurgo can be reached at [email protected].

