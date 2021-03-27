The OPP calls the murder charge against the doctor a ‘traumatic experience’ for Hawkesbury

A day after a Hawkesbury doctor, Ont., Was charged with murder, Ontario Provincial Police are meeting with the families of those affected by news of multiple suspicious deaths investigations at the Ontario East Hospital where he works.

Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, who lives in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., Was charged with first-degree murder on Friday, a day after Ontario Provincial Police were called to Hawkesburyand District General Hospital.

“For people living in Hawkesbury, our heartfelt sympathies go out, not only to the families directly affected by this, but we understand that this is a traumatic experience for everyone,” CBC News OPP Spokesman Bill Dickson told Saturday.

Dickson confirmed the murder charge and that police “are looking into other suspicious deaths recently.”

However, he said police could not release the name of the person who died, or provide any information on the families of others considered suspicious deaths.

Nadler’s arrest prompted Hawkesbury Mayor Paula Assalyon on Friday to urge people to stay calm and not be afraid to seek care at the hospital, which is located between Ottawa and Montreal.

On Saturday, Dickson called the cause in the hospital “one-time” and said the public should not worry.

Patients arrest ‘abig shock’

But L’Orignal’s Francoise Pilon Poisson, Ont., Is among Nadler’s former patients who say they are shocked by the news.

Pilon said Nadlert took care of him in December and, at the time, she fully trusted him with her health.

“It still bothers me a lot because it’s like a big shock to me, because I would never think you would do something like that. Don’t sleep last night,” Pilon said.

Nadler’s lawyer told CBC News this week that his client maintains his innocence.

The next court appearance for Nadler, white on Montreal’s western suburb of Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, is scheduled for April 6.

OPPs were called to Hawkesburyand County General Hospital, between Ottawa and Montreal, on Thursday as part of their investigation. (Joe Tunney / CBC)

OPP said more information will be released when it becomes available and routine hospital activity will not be affected.

Dickson would not confirm to CBC News whether OPP is working with other law enforcement agencies under investigation.

The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons said it would immediately consider “extremely troubling allegations.” The Ontario Chief Prosecutor’s official is also involved in the investigation.

Medical history in Alberta, Saskatchewan

Nadler was licensed in Ontariosince February 4, 2020. He graduated from McGill University in Montreal in 2010, then went to the University of Alberta for surgery and internal medicine by 2014, according to aonline databaselisting his postgraduate training.

He was a resident at the University of Saskatchewan Medical School from July 2014 to September 2018, the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons told the CBC in an email.

During that time, he faced two charges of unprofessional conduct, the college said.

The documents show the accusation of allegedly calling a female colleague a “whore” after an argument and telling someone else that he “felt like hitting that colleague”. Another charge involved withholding data from patients.

Incidents related to both charges occurred on the same day in August 2014.

The college said he apologized and took several pairs of courses on ethics and record keeping. He did not proceed with the charges.

From September 24, 2018, to September 23, 2019, Nadler worked as a geriatric associate at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, the university confirmed in an email.