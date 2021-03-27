Venezuelan president’s Facebook page listed for misinformation COVID-19





Facebook has frozen the account of the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro after he promoted false allegations about COVID-19 violating the policy of social media platforms against misinformation, confirmed a spokesman with The Hill. A Facebook spokesman said he had removed a video in which Maduro claimed that Carvativir, an oral solution derived from thyme, is a miracle drug that fights the virus that causes COVID-19, something that doctors have repeatedly discussed. Facebook told The Hill that the video violates policies against “misinformation about COVID-19 that is likely to put people at risk for harm”. We follow instructions from the WHO (World Health Organization) which says there is currently no medicine to cure the virus, the spokesman said. Facebook added that due to the video, as well as repeated violations of our rules by Maduros, it was raising the page for 30 days, during which it would only be read. However, Reuters, who first reported the freeze on Saturday, the Venezuelan presidents’ Instagram account, which is owned by Facebook, will not be affected by the freeze. Last month, Maduro claimed he was the victim of censorship by Facebook after his videos promoting Carvativir were removed, and also claimed that he and his allies were unfairly targeted by social media platforms. Facebook in December updated its policies fighting coronavirus misinformation online, including that anyone who likes, shares or comments on a post will receive a personalized notification if Facebook removes it for misinformation policy violations. The social media platform has previously taken action against other world leaders who promoted false or misleading information about the virus, including the Brazilian President. Jair Bolsonaro, who posted a video that Facebook later deleted claiming that the drug hydroxychloroquine was effective in treating COVID-19. Facebook also previously deleted many posts from the former President Trump Democrats see Georgia as opening up salvation in vote-fight MLB may move All-Star Game from Georgia after controversial new voter restrictions Biden fires majority of DHS MM advisory board members, including one in which he claimed COVID-19 was less lethal than the flu. The platform, as well as others like Twitter, have since removed Trumps accounts following repeated posts promoting false information about the 2020 election both at the helm and after the pro-Trump crowd’s deadly attack on the Capitol in January. Despite their current policies, platforms like Facebook and Twitter continue to face pressure to more aggressively combat coronavirus disinformation, particularly around the safety and efficacy of vaccines. A group of 12 state attorneys general sent a letter on Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday forcing them to take more action, arguing that content on social media sites is increasing vaccine reluctance, which will slow economic recovery and, more importantly, ultimately cause even more unnecessary death. Updated at 2:25 p.m.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos