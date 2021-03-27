Harish flags outside moving fish exit vehicles





Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said the State government has brought about a change in the fisheries paradigm by developing it from fish imports to exports. Previously, the fishing industry was understood as limited to the Coastal Andhra, a notion which has been turned upside down by the Telangana government. Together with Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav, he released 117 vehicles, which were distributed to women beneficiaries by self-help groups on Saturday, for them to run fish retail outlets. Telanganas fish will have higher demand as they are freshwater fish, said Mr. Harish Rao and elaborated that all deposits in the state are being filled with water from the Krishna and Godvari rivers that will help in fish yield. The government is determined to provide complete information on professional occupations, and for fishermen, 1000 crore have been spent so far. Control dams are being built at a cost of 1,200 crore, where fish can be raised. Vegetable and non-vegetarian markets are rising in each city for which the government has allocated 500 crore in the State budget, said Mr. Rao. The Minister handed over the controls of the Revolutionary Fund worth 45 lek to 13 fishermen’s self-help groups during the same event, followed by Members of Parliament B. Prakash, BB Patil, legislator Danam Nagender, Muta Gopal, Arikepudi Gandhi, Bethi Subhash Reddy , MLC Farooq Hussain and others. Each vehicle distributed to women costs 10 lakhs, of which the government and the National Fisheries Development Board together contributed 6 lakhs and the beneficiary, 4 lakhs. The vehicle has equipment to sell delicious fish on one side and live fish on the other. Mr Srinivas Yadav said Prime Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had increased allocations for the fisheries sector to 100 crore, from 10 crore early during the Commonwealth. This shows the government’s commitment to industry development. Hundreds of crore fish seeds are being distributed at no cost to fishermen. Mobile fish retail outlets are being distributed keeping in mind the growing demand from the public for fish, he said. Delivery will increase to 500 in the coming days and 70 of the vehicles already distributed will head to the districts, he said. If the vehicles change hands, they will be seized, he warned.

