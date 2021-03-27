Antilia case: Why former Mumbai police chief has not been asked yet, Congress asks





The Maharashtra Congress has raised questions about the disappearance of digital video recorders (DVRs) from the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner when Param Bir Singh was in charge. The DVR is supposed to be a substantial test in the investigation into the Antilia explosives case, as the main accused Sachin Vaze allegedly frequented the commissioners’ office during the case, the party said. Congress also questioned why the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the case, has not yet summoned Singh for investigation, as the lead defendant and the seized vehicles were from his office. Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesman Sachin Sawant, at a press conference Saturday, asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not want Singh to be questioned. Sawant said the DVR taken by the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) during its investigation into the Antilia explosives scare was taken from Singh, a few hours after its capture. The ATS had received the DVR on March 10, but Singh’s office called ATS chief Jai Jeet Singh and instructed him to return the electronic evidence as the images were blurry. But it has since disappeared. The data is very important to determine the movements of officers like Vaze and others accused in this matter. Also, the movements of the vehicles used in the explosive scare are reportedly seen in the CCTV footage of the DVR. It should be investigated who is behind the disappearance of the DVR. If the NIA fails to investigate, the state government should do so, he said. Sawant also claimed that while the NIA has reserved Vases in the case under the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), it is surprising that the central agency has not reached out to officers likely to be in charge of the plot. In addition to Vaze, two other assistant police inspectors and two drivers who have been questioned by the NIA are from the Singhs office. Despite this, their boss [Singh] has not been questioned by the NIA. Surprisingly, the BJP, which had demanded the suspension of Singhs last year under Article 311 of the Constitution in the Arnab Goswami case, is now backing him. BJP has drawn people’s attention from the Antilles explosives and the deaths of Mansukh Hiran by raising issues in the Rashmi Shukla case and the letter from Singh, Sawant claimed. Singh did not respond to calls and messages, seeking his response to the Sawants comments, while Opposition leader and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis shattered the claims of Congress leaders. CCTV / DVR images are always available with the source server with a backup data. The servers are owned by the concessionaire of the CCTV surveillance network in the city. Mirror images are always available to the authorities. Leaders of the ruling party who are true defenders of Vazes are now intimidated as the NIA investigation will reveal the truth, the former CM said in Nagpur. He also said leaders of the ruling party are concerned about police transfer fraud, as he called for an investigation by a central agency into the matter.

