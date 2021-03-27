After 4 months, the number of states exceeds 2,000





2,089 people are positive for COVID-19; with 9 dead, the number of persons is 12,659; active cases now 12,157



After over four months, fresh COVID-19 cases exceeded 2,000 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. A total of 2,089 people tested positive for the infection, bringing the total number of cases to 8,77,279. The last time the State registered over 2,000 cases (2,112) was again on November 12, 2020. Saturday cases pushed active cases in the State to 12,157. Chennai accounted for a large proportion of active cases as 4,785 people were under treatment, followed by Chengalpattu (1,254) and Coimbatore (1,092). Chennai reported 775 new cases, while Chengalpattu and Coimbatore had 186 and 185 cases, respectively. There were 110 cases in Tiruvallur, 82 in Kancheepuram and 66 in Thanjavur. There was an overall increase in infections in a number of districts across the State 59 in Tiruppur, 55 in Salem, 51 in Nagapattinam, 45 in Tiruchi, 43 in Cuddalore and 38 each in Madurai and Tiruvarur. Five returned Among those tested positive for the infection were five returnees from the UAE, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal. Nine other people died in the state, bringing the number to 12,659. There were four deaths in Chennai, two in Pudukottai and each in Chengalpattu, Madurai and Tiruvallur. Nine of them were over 50 years old and had co-diseases. This included a 65-year-old from Tiruvallur who had diabetes and systemic hypertension. He was admitted to Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital on March 24 and died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. In the last 24 hours, a total of 84,759 people were tested. This brought the total number of people tested to date to 1,89,40,627. For example, 85,173 samples were tested. Over a vaccinated loop Another 1,05,814 people 35,233 senior citizens, 41,374 people aged 45 to 59 with co-illness, 19,077 front-line workers and 10,130 health care workers were vaccinated on Saturday. The total coverage was 27,53,823. While 28,090 elderly people, 33,471 people with co-illness, 14,553 front line workers and 7,994 health care workers got Covishield, 7,143 senior citizens, 7,903 people aged 45 to 59 years with co-disease, 4,524 employees of co-disease. front and 2,136 healthcare workers took Covaxin, according to the daily report released by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

