At least 10 killed in protests against Modis’ visit to Bangladesh





DHAKA, Bangladesh At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured in protests against a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to Bangladesh as part of the countries’ 50th anniversary celebrations. Clashes between protesters and security forces began on Friday after weekly prayers in three cities Dhaka, the capital; Brahammanbaria, near the Indian border; and the coastal town of Chattogram. An Islamic group called Hefazat-e-Islam led street processions denouncing Mr. Modi. On Friday, four people were killed in Chattogram and one person was killed in Brahammanbaria, where hundreds of protesters had gathered outside the Baitul Mokarram mosque. The clashes began there after a group of protesters began shaking their shoes in contempt of Mr Modi, according to local television news reports. One channel reported that at least 40 people were injured in the clashes, including several journalists.

The violence continued until Saturday afternoon in Brahammanbaria, resulting in five more deaths, according to Bangladeshi media. When the protest march became violent, security forces opened fire to disperse the crowds, several newspapers reported. A full account of the deaths was not made public until Saturday evening, and police officials reached by The New York Times declined to comment. The Islamist group has called for a nationwide shutdown on Sunday to protest the killings. Internet services were slower than usual on Saturday, with officials apparently trying to thwart plans to shut down. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh’s first leader, praised Mr Modi as a key ally in her decades-long mission to lift millions out of poverty.

If we go forward hand in hand, the development of our people is inevitable, she said.

But some of Mr. Modis’ policies especially the laws that make it easier to expel Bangladeshi and Muslim migrants from India can make such a partnership more difficult. At a news conference Saturday, Mamunul Haque, a senior leader for Hefayat-e-Islami, said a closure had been called to protest the deaths of those demonstrating against Mr Modis’ visit to Bangladesh. We want to make this clear, said Mr. Mamunul, our movement is not against the government, our movement is against atheists and apostates. Conservative Islamic views have gained ground in Bangladesh, a secular democracy that is more than 90 percent Muslim. Anti-Indian and anti-Hindu sentiments have been used to challenge Ms.’s party. Hasinas, the Awami League, since the country was founded after a bloody war for independence from Pakistan in 1971. Under Ms. Hasina, who has been in power since and in 1996 serving a fourth consecutive term, Bangladesh has been seen as somewhat of an economic miracle, regularly posting 8 per cent annual growth. Its ready-made clothing industry is considered second only to China. And the country of 160 million has grown steadily in the United Nations Human Development Index. The success story in Bangladesh, however, has a dark undertone: allegations of deep corruption and stifling dissent in the increasingly authoritarian government of a country that has been prone to coups and political violence. While Mr Modis’s trip has focused mainly on Bangladesh’s anniversary celebrations, the visit also has political implications in India, where voting began on Saturday in several state-level elections, including West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh.

Mr Modi visited a Hindu temple outside Dhaka that is sacred to the Matua community in West Bengal, hoping to attract critical votes in that state. In one series of tweets late Saturday after returning to New Delhi, Mr Modi said he and Ms Hasina had discussed how to deepen their relationship. I would like to thank the people of Bangladesh for their affection during my visit, wrote Mr. Modi. I am confident that this visit will lead to further strengthening of bilateral ties between our nations. Mr Modi did not mention violence or deaths. Julfikar Ali Manik reported from Dhaka and Emily Schmall reported from New Delhi.







