5,000 music fans have COVID tests before the non-distance concert in Barcelona





BARCELONA (Reuters) – Music fans in Barcelona had quick COVID-19 rehearsals before attending a rock concert on Saturday in a trial that, if successful, could provide a cure for the devastated live music in Spain and beyond. About 5,000 people will attend the sold-out concert for the Spanish-Spanish band Love of Lesbian and will not be required to respect social distance. Attendees will have to wear face masks throughout the concert at the Palau Sant Jordi Arena. (This concert) is about the excitement of going out, consuming culture and dancing in a more or less safe environment, said Sebastian, 47, a teacher being tested before the concert. We would dance and have a great time. The pilot concert, which has been approved by health authorities, will serve as a test of whether similar events will be able to start again. It will be safer to be in Palau Sant Jordi than to walk down the street, concert co-organizer Jordi Herreruela told Reuters. Pre-concert testing was offered at three locations in Barcelona, ​​and was conducted by 80 nurses wearing full personal protective equipment. Some people won while the nurses washed their noses. By noon, of the 2,400 people already screened, three had tested positive and one had come in contact with a positive case, Dr told Reuters. Dr. Josep Maria Libre, one of the doctors supervising the testing. They would not be able to attend the concert and would receive a refund. Attendees received the results of their antigen tests in 10 to 15 minutes through an app on their phones. The test and a mask were included in the ticket price. People have perfectly understood the measures being taken, said co-organizer Dani Poveda. Audience is a very responsible audience … We know that everyone will see this concert as a possible model of how to continue to progress in the fight against the pandemic, which has caused so much damage, both in our sector and in many others. Reporting by Jordi Rubio and Luis Felipe Castilleja; Written by Jessica Jones; Edited by Frances Kerry

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos