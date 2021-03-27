International
The worker is coming to an end and Eunice will be out of work. What are its options?
Eunice Wang is losing her job, through no fault of her own.
Federal Government JobKeeper Payments, designed to keep businesses afloat during the COVID-19 crisis, have just ended.
While many businesses are now back on their feet, Ms. Wang’s seven-year-old employer, a travel company in Melbourne, is not.
“I like my employer a lot, so I’m pretty sad,” she said.
It will be the first time the 49-year-old has been unemployed since returning to the workforce after having children.
She is one of about 150,000 people who could lose their jobs.
If you are one of the many Australians on the same boat with Ms. Wang, read on to find out what options are available to you.
I need a new job. How complicated will this be?
Well, that depends on the type of work you are looking for.
The good news is the number of job advertisements increased with 7 percent in February at 192,000 vacancies, according to government data.
But the not-so-good news is that for every entry-level job out there, 60 people happen to be looking for work, according to ACOSS spokeswoman Cassandra Goldie.
“For many people they will have to rethink and retrain and in the meantime, feed their family,” she said.
Ms. Wang would prefer not to be retrained and hoped to find clerical work or customer service.
Meanwhile, what help is available?
Good, you can apply for JobSeeker, which will be reduced from its $ 1,115.70 peak when the coronavirus additive was first announced, to $ 620.80 in two weeks for a single person by Wednesday.
But be careful. You will need it prove that you are actively looking for work applying for 15 jobs per month (and from July, this will increase to at least 20).
If you are single with children or over 60, you will receive up to $ 667.50 in two weeks, while one person partner can receive up to $ 565.40.
A single key takes care of $ 850.20.
Ok, but am I also qualified for JobSeeker?
It all depends on how much you earn and your living situation.
For example, you are allowed to earn $ 150 every two weeks before it affects your payment.
Your payment will be reduced by 50 cents for every dollar you earn between $ 150 and $ 250 and by 60 cents for every dollar of income over $ 256.
If you have a partner, your payment will be cut by 60 cents for every dollar they earn over $ 1,124 in two weeks.
You can also qualify for rental assistance AND Benefit of family tax.
Where else can I turn for support?
You can start by taking free and independent financial advice from federal funds National Debt Helpline.
The Financial AdvisorClaire Taconsays service is about empowering people by educating them about their rights.
“Financial advisors are good at problem solving and can think creatively about how to manage debts,” she said.
Ms. Tacon says many consumers are unaware of their legal rights and are unaware that they can claim a hardship agreement for every loan contract they have.
For example, someone with a home loan can ask the bank to change their repayments many times over, and if the bank refuses, they can file a complaint with Australian Financial Complaints Authority.
In some states like Victoria, if you are not able to pay your utility bill in full, you are entitled to it. require a payment plan in the amount you can afford.
Ms. Wang is optimistic about her job prospects and hopes to be able to pay the bills without joining the JobSeeker queue.
“I’m a good saver, I’ll be fine, but I know some people are not so lucky,” she said.
DISCLOSURE: This is general information only. If you need individual advice, please see a professional.
Questions about managing your money?
If you need tobudget tips, you are sailing in life with reduced income, or you are trying to understand what is happeningsafetyorsuper, we are here to help you.
Please tell us what you need to know, and we will do our best to provide the answers.
If your question is resolved for our reporters to investigate or explain, we will let you know.
