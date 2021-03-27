Cities around the world turn off their lights to mark Earth Hour





Cities like Singapore turned off their lights to mark Earth Hour

Cities around the world were turning off their lights on Saturday for Earth Hour, with this year’s event highlighting the link between nature destruction and the rise of outbreaks of diseases like COVID-19.

Starting at 8:30 p.m., the outskirts of Asian metropolises from Singapore to Hong Kong were darkened, as were landmarks including the Sydney Opera House. The annual event calls for action on climate change and the environment, and this year, organizers said they want to highlight the link between the destruction of the natural world and the rising incidence of diseases such as COVID-19 by taking the step from animals to people. Experts believe that human activity such as widespread deforestation, destruction of animal habitats and climate change are fueling this growth and warn of more pandemics that could occur if nothing is done. “Whether it is a decline in pollinators, fewer fish in the ocean and rivers, endangered forests or wider biodiversity loss, the evidence is growing that nature is in free decline,” said Marco Lambertini, WWF CEO , which organizes Earth Hour. “And that’s because of the way we live our lives and run our economies. “Protecting nature is our moral responsibility but losing it also increases our susceptibility to pandemics, accelerates climate change and threatens our food security.” Shopping malls in Bangkok as well as the city’s Grand Palace also attended

In Singapore, people on the seashore watched as the skyscrapers darkened, and in a nearby park, Gardens by the Bay, a group of futuristic-looking tree sculptures turned off their lights. Earth Hour is about “more than just saving energy, it’s more like remembering our impact on the environment,” Ian Tan, 18, told AFP in the park. But he was not convinced that the event, which has been taking place since 2007, made a lot of difference. “One hour is not enough for us to remember that climate change is actually a problem I do not see (Earth Hour) as very significant,” he said. The Sydney Opera House also turns off its lights to mark the event

In Hong Kong, people at checkpoints over the city watched as the lights dimmed into hordes of cramped skyscrapers, while in the South Korean capital Seoul, the historic Namdaemun gate was darkened. In Thailand, the ultra-popular Bangkok CentralWorld mall counted until 8:30 pm before the exterior glass screens darkened for a seat inside, the mall seemed to function as usual. Other monuments that had to turn off the lights to mark Earth Hour include the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum in Rome and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, according to organizers. Global monuments darken for Earth Hour 2021 AFP citation: Cities around the world turn off their lights to mark Earth Hour (2021, March 27) Retrieved March 27, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-cities-worldwide-earth-hour. html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos