



news, national The Rural Physicians Association says a "significant number" of physicians in Australia have missed the COVID-19 stroke. "There are front line workers in emergency departments in rural Australia who have not yet been vaccinated," association president Dr John Hall told VET. Doctors should have taken the Pfizer hit weeks ago as part of phase 1A of the show and many are still waiting for the AstraZeneca shooting as part of phase 1B, he said. "Rural clinicians are used to being left behind, being a later opinion," Dr Hall said. He blamed state governments for the delays, saying some "threw the ball" in taking Pfizer to rural clinics, while others made a conscious decision to wait for phase 1B. "It is somewhat disappointing to see that rural clinics on the front line are losing … many colleagues have not even been contacted about phase 1A," he said. State and territory governments have been responsible for opening the Pfizer strike to qualified health workers in phase 1A. Dr Hall says the delays have come as clinicians are experiencing stress, fatigue and burning because tight border closures would mean many were unable to access locum reserves for most of 2020. He says the association is particularly concerned about the situation in Queensland, which is currently dealing with a COVID outbreak, saying the state health department has been "particularly weak" in getting shots for rural doctors. "They lost all of Queensland regional, they had no intention of pushing Pfizer to those regional cities," he told AAP. "We told the federal government it was unacceptable but it was too little, too late." But a Queensland Health spokesman told VET that the department was proud of its efforts to carry out vaccinations in its workforce across the state, and the state's six initial Pfizer centers were selected in their proximity to international airports and quarantine hotels. As the AstraZeneca vaccine became more available, Queensland Health had been able to provide vaccines to "1A priority individuals" over a wider area. The state has vaccinated more than 53,000 people in the fifth week of its vaccination campaign. The Queensland Health website says health care workers face a higher risk of COVID infection and disease, and may also be responsible for transmitting the virus to vulnerable patients. The vaccines are currently available at 33 hospitals and through 17 contact clinics in Queensland, including Roma Hospital, Mount Isa Base Hospital, Emerald Hospital and Thursday Island. More than 860 health workers have been vaccinated at Western Central Hospital and Health Service, more than 430 at Torres and Cape Hospital, over 940 at Queensland Central Hospital and Health Service and more than 4,500 at Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service. The federal government said Phase 1A eligible health care workers can now get the vaccine at their Phase 1B doctor, as well as state and territory vaccine clinics. "There is no strong barrier between the priority phases and the start of the next phase does not depend on the full vaccination of the previous phase," the health department said in a statement. Globally, more than 150,000 health workers became infected with COVID during the early stages of the pandemic and more than 1,400 died, according to the British Medical Journal of Global Health. Australian Associated Press







