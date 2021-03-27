Can BJP retain power in Assam?

The ruling BJPs’ anti-Badruddin Ajmal rhetoric is likely to become more vocal as Assam goes to the second and third rounds of voting on April 1st and April 6th.

If the tea garden voters – 17% of the Assams population – were the focus of elections for the 47 126-seat Assembly in the first round on March 27, the next two rounds are likely to be fought along religious lines. While the grand alliance led by the Congress of seven opposition parties, including Aymals AIUDF, would take over the banks for the united Muslim vote (about 35%) this time around, Hindu Bengalis will be the target for the BJP and its allies. There are at least 33 Muslim-dominated constituencies, particularly in the Barak Valley and western Assam, which borders Bangladesh and where anti-foreign policy plays a crucial role in almost every election. Hindu Bengalis, on the other hand, also play a key role, in at least 25 countries in the same region.

Badruddin Ajmal is a threat to the composite Assamese culture because he is trying to spread the language and culture miya (of Bengali-speaking Muslims), which is against Assamese culture, said Assams Finance Minister and BJP strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma f in an interview on March 12th. Sarma has repeatedly attacked Ajmal, something that is considered by many to be a BJP polarization tactic to unite Hindu votes in favor of its candidates.

Read also | Kansa in the fall: Hyperboles dominate roles in election speeches

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah to BJP president JP Nadda, senior saffron party leaders have claimed in almost all Assam poll rallies so far that Congress and AIUDF would lay the red carpet. for ghuspetias, or infiltrators from neighboring Bangladesh. Can Congress stop infiltration with Ajmal on their lap? Modi has insinuated in almost every rally he has addressed in Assam so far.

According to political analysts, these tactics were adopted by the BJP ahead of the first round of polls to create a sense of dread in the minds of voters belonging to indigenous Assamese and other ethnic communities in the eastern and northern districts of the state, where the Law on Change against Citizenship (AAC) is strong. The Brahmaputra Valley witnessed a strong protest against the CAA in 2019 as ethnic communities feared it would reduce them to minorities by granting citizenship to large numbers of post-1971 Hindu migrant migrants from Bangladesh. This posed a threat to the prospect of BJP in the eastern districts.

In 2016, in at least 18 countries, BJP candidates won by a narrow margin due to the split of Muslim votes between Congress and AIUDF. Also, they won in 7-8 other places where the Left parties came out second. BJP candidates will be easily defeated this time as we are all together. So BJP is proving its polarization tactics in despair, said a Congress leader in Guwahati.

Sankalps and warranty

Although the BJP election manifesto did not mention the CAA, a revised NRC (National Register of Citizens) was clearly among its top 10 Sankalps (engagements). The protection of genuine Indian citizens and the exclusion of all illegal immigrants that will be secured through this exercise, the manifesto said. This, according to political observers, meant that the BJP was referring to all Hindus as genuine Indian citizens and all Muslims who came after 1971 as illegal immigrants. Sarma was clear about CAA and NRC during his interview with f when he said, In the present situation, you can not think of expelling Hindus back to Bangladesh and Pakistan.

BJP has asked the Supreme Court to allow the re-verification of 20% of NRC claims in districts bordering Bangladesh and 10% of applicants in the rest of Assam. The BJP Manifesto also promised an Assam De-radicalization Policy and appropriate laws to address Love Jihad and Earth Jihad. All of these are seen targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims.

The Congress Manifesto, on the other hand, offered five guarantees, which included a state law to remove the CAA. We will not allow the implementation of the CAA, come what may. The BJP-RSS has launched an attack on Assams ethnic identity, culture and language by bringing in the CAA, Rahul Gandhi announced at a rally on February 14th. Priyanka Gandhi has made the same announcement at rallies she later addressed in Assam.

Read also | The country enemy of the Congress-AIUDF alliance: Assam CM Sonowal

Not only for the CAA issue, Congress and the BJP are also fighting a joint war, each trying to outdo the other by promising money and other benefits to voters. BJP has promised that three million families will be covered under the Arunodoi scheme and the amount of money will increase from Rs 830 per month currently (since November last year) to Rs 3,000 per month. On the other hand, Congress has promised Rs 2,000 a month in the bank accounts of all housewives if it returns to power.

Other congressional guarantees include free electricity up to 200 units per 70% of the Assams population, five major government jobs over the next five years, and an increase in the daily wage of tea garden workers from Rs 167 currently to Rs 365. The BJP promised two lakh government jobs, a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh to all Naamghars (Vaishnavite prayer halls), a demarcation exercise to protect the political rights of Assam people, and a mission plan to make Assam flood-free in five upcoming years.

No candidate for CM

Unlike the 2016 Assembly polls, neither the BJP nor the grand Congress-led alliance have announced their top ministerial candidate, leading many to believe there is a lack of consensus on the issue in both camps. Although Prime Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been named as the first preference in some opinion polls, there is strong speculation that Himanta Biswa Sarma wants to be prime minister if BJP returns to power. However, Sarma was diplomatic when asked: At BJP, no one can say I will become CM, or he will become CM. This decision is taken by the Parliamentary Board chaired by the Prime Minister. Our goal is to make sure BJP and our allies win 100 plus seats this time.

BJP leaders, however, said most of the candidates running in this election are loyal to Sarma and they are likely to demand that Sarma be the next PM.

In the Congress camp, there are no great leaders after the death of Tarun Gogois. His son Gaurav Gogoi and Ripun Bora, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, are said to be the main candidates for the post of CM. Ajmal has already excluded himself from the race for the post of CM. Gaurav Gogoi is a two-time MP and is said to be close to Rahul Gandhi.

The Bodoland equation

The Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), an ally of the BJP in 2016, had won all 12 seats in the Bodoland region (Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts). But the BJP dropped the BPF and joined hands with the United Liberal People’s Party (UPPL) after its leaders signed the new Bodoland Agreement in January last year. The BPF had no choice but to join the grand alliance led by Congress. I helped BJP form its government in 2016. This time, I will assist Congress. BJP will surely be defeated, claimed BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary.

The BPF is running in 12 seats in Bodoland and is campaigning hard for Congressional candidates outside Bodoland in constituencies that have a significant number of Bodo voters. UPPL is competing in eight places in Bodoland. BJP and UPPL are in power in the Bodoland Territorial Council.