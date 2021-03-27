Nicola Sturgeon questions ‘suitability’ of Alex Salmond’s election bid as first major SNP name flaws for new party

Nicola Sturgeon has said there are “significant questions about the suitability” of Alex Salmonds’s return Scottish politics, after the former prime minister announced the launch of his new party.

Former SNP leader Mr Salmond confirmed he will stand by him Alba Party – a new pro-independence party – in the regional sector of the North regional list in the elections to the Scottish Parliament of May.

On Saturday the party sought its first major advocate from the SNP after MP KennyMacAskill, a former Scottish secretary of justice, announced he was joining Mr Salmond’s new venture.

Former SNP councilor Chris McEleny is also standing as a candidate for the new party.

Speaking in the wake of the campaign on Saturday, Ms. Sturgeon said: “I have no pleasure in saying this but I think there are important questions about the appropriateness of his return to public office given the concerns that have been raised about his conduct before, but this is that voters to judge and decide.

“These are elections. We live in a democracy. For my part, in this campaign, I am focused on the interests of the country.”

Mr Salmond was cleared last year following a criminal trial of a series of charges, including one count of attempted rape.

The party start time comes between oneturbulent period for the current first minister Nicola Sturgeon which saw him survive a vote of no confidence, cleared of breaking the ministerial code, but was found to have deceived Holyrood.

In response to the departure of Mr. MacAskill, the SNP said it was “somewhat relieved” and called for additional elections.

Westminster Party leader Ian Blackford said: “After yesterday’s events, this is the second least surprising news in Scottish politics.

“He has been a growing embarrassment to many in the SNP and his departure is somewhat of a relief.

“That he is joining a party with serious questions to answer about the suitability of its leaders for public offices is no surprise.

“He must now relinquish his seat in the House of Commons to allow an additional election to take place immediately so that the people of East Lothian can elect a new MP who will focus on their interests.” instead of self-interest. “

Launching the new party at an online event on Friday, Mr Salmond said: “Today Alba is raising a flag in the wind, placing our Saltire on a hill. In the coming weeks we will see how far they will go to standard ours. “

Mr Salmond said his party would run a “positive” campaign and urged voters to support the SNP or another pro-independence party in constituency countries.

The Alba party will be a permanent candidate on regional lists in a bid to increase separatist numbers in Holyrood.

In response to the formation of the new pro-independence party, the Scottish Conservatives said their leader Douglas Ross was seeking urgent talks with leaders of other pro-UK parties – urging them to unite and work together for it. ban pro-independence parties by winning a majority in Holyrood.

Mr Ross said action was needed after Alex Salmond was revealed as the leader of the new Alba Party which aims to win seats on the Holyroods regional lists to create a supremacy in favor of Scotland to leave the UK.

Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign leader Alistair Carmichael insisted, however, that the Torah leaders’ policy was “very dark and divisive”.

Mr Carmichael said: “Lib Dems will work with others to come up with a constructive and ambitious plan for recovery, but Douglas Rosss’s policy is very dark and divisive.

“We will focus on gaining seats and ensuring that the next government focuses on putting recovery first, not independence.”

Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Ross “should grow”.

He said Mr Ross “must acknowledge that we are in the midst of a pandemic”.

“He has to accept that these elections are not a kind of game, they are not a kind of battle, they are not about partisan politics, not individual politicians fighting with each other for the focus on a national recovery.”