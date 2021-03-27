Why is Pakistan ignored at the US climate change summit?

ISLAMABAD:



Pakistani civil society activists, especially those working in the field of environmental protection, expressed surprise Saturday at the exclusion of the country from a virtual summit on climate change next month convened by US President Joe Biden.

Biden ignored Pakistan at its first government summit on climate change to be held on April 22nd and 23rd. The US president has invited 40 heads of state and government, including the leaders of India, Bangladesh and Bhutan – from the South Asian region.

According to a White House announcement on Friday, the virtual summit will be led by the leaders of Russia, China, Argentina, Australia, France, Indonesia, Germany, Israel, Canada, Japan, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, Denmark, Colombia, Congo, Chile, Jamaica and other countries.

Some Pakistanis took to various social media platforms to express surprise at the exclusion of Pakistan, especially when the country is among the nations most affected by climate change. According to the Global Climate Risk Index, Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country.

The experts also stressed that climate change is the main focus area of ​​the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, as they mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan has initiated the Billion Tree Tsunami project to protect the environment among several other measures.

Senior journalist Kamran Yousaf noted that the decision was not surprising if a recent statement by a former US diplomat is taken into account. “… The former US envoy said in the Islamabad dialogue that Pakistan lost a great deal of importance in the minds of the Washington leadership,” he wrote on Twitter.

US-based South Asian affairs expert Michael Kugelman acknowledged that the Pakistanis were unhappy with the exclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan from the guest list, but sought to explain why the US thought not to include Pakistan at this time.

“It seems that the main criteria for being invited are (1) a close US partner or (2) a major polluter or (3) very vulnerable to climate change or (4) some combinations of 1,2,3. “Pakistan certainly qualifies for (3),” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam said the countries invited to the summit fell into two categories, adding that Pakistan did not belong to any of them. He did not explain the two categories. He said the foreign ministry was appointed to clarify the summit.

Answering the question, the Foreign Office spokesman stated that the summit hosted by President Biden revisits the US-led Large Economics Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together leaders from countries responsible for nearly 80% of global emissions, and GDP.

“Pakistan, despite being in the top ten countries affected by Climate Change, is one of the lowest emitters – with less than one percent of global emissions,” the Foreign Office spokesman said.

He added that the U.S. summit includes representation from countries held by presidents of geographic regions and groups including less developed countries, small island developing countries and the climate-sensitive forum.

Pakistan, the spokesman said, was contributing significantly to shaping the global discourse of climate change, as vice-president of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

He recalled that Pakistan co-chaired last year the multibillion-dollar Green Climate Fund, created to support climate action in developing countries. Pakistan’s commitment to addressing climate change and the Prime Minister’s leadership on this account “has been well received and appreciated worldwide,” he added.

“Historic government initiatives such as the Billion Tree Tsunami have gained international acclaim, including the World Economic Forum,” the spokesman said, referring to a documentary by the WEF earlier this month, highlighting the Pakistani government’s environmental initiatives.

“Climate change is one of the defining challenges of our time that can only be countered through inclusive, cooperative and future policies. “Pakistan remains fully committed to playing its rightful role in this war,” the spokesman added.

The summit comes at a time when the United States has reunited with the Paris Agreement following the ouster of former President Donald Trump and ahead of a UN conference on the issue in Glasgow in November this year.

The White House said in a statement that the “virtual meeting” would focus on how to create better jobs by preventing climate change, adding that high technology would be developed and countries would be helped. weak.

“The Summit of Climate Leaders will highlight the urgency – and economic benefits – of stronger climate action. “It will be a key moment on the road to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) this November in Glasgow,” the statement added.

(With data from News Desk)