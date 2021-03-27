2 dead, 8 injured by shooting in Virginia Beach: police – National





Two people are dead and eight people were injured in the shooting along the VirginiaBeach coast, police said Saturday. Eight people were shot shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, VirginiaBeachpolice said in a press release. All eight were taken to local hospitals, with some of their conditions ranging from severe to life-threatening. A woman died from a gunshot wound at the scene, the statement said. At a previous press conference, Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the death probably came from an unrelated gunshot wound. Read more: The suspect for the shooting in the supermarket in Colorado appears in court, to stay unconditionally The release also said one officer suffered minor injuries. Neudigate had said the officer was hit by a vehicle during the investigation. A different officer fatally shot a man on the set. While officers were investigating the original shooting, the shooting was shot at close range, Neudigate said. The officer confronted the man, leading to the deadly shooting. The story goes down the ad The officer is placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department for five years and has been assigned to his special operations division. The original shooting and the officers’ shooting were being investigated simultaneously, the statement said.









“We have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night,” Neudigate told a news conference. No suspicious information was available immediately. Neudigate said several people were in police custody but their possible involvement in the shooting was still under investigation. Numerous roads were blocked overnight as police worked in the area. © 2021 Canadian Press







