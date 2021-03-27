The government will provide assistance to those unable to work during the NCR Plus ECQ

MANILA, Philippines The government will impose the toughest blockade for a week starting Monday on Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna, which have seen a sharp increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced the drastic move on Saturday while the Department of Health (DOH) announced that the number of active cases had risen to more than 118,000 with new infections surpassing 9,000 for the second day in a row.

Extended community quarantine from March 29 to April 4 (ECQ) for the national capital and four adjacent provinces will be accompanied by a curfew from 6pm to 5am.

According to the ECQ, people must stay at home, with residents’ movement restricted to access to essential goods and services and to work in permitted offices and institutions.

The government will distribute aid to those who are unable to work and details are being finalized, Roque said.

“Since the President understands that there will be no work while we are under the ECQ, there will be assistance provided to our compatriots,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases in Development to place these areas under the ECQ, which was based on case data and healthcare use, Roque said.

We want to take drastic measures because the increase in cases is drastic due to new variants. The drastic threat guarantees a drastic response, Roque said at a televised news conference.

It was the first time that significant parts of the country were put under the ECQ a year after the President imposed the toughest blockade in the country in response to the pandemic.

This means that a significant part of the economy will be closed in these areas and only core businesses will be allowed.

Roque said the government expects the one-week ECQ to help reduce the number of infections by more than 25 percent.

I think expectations are higher than 25 percent [reduction], he said.

Roque earlier said the community’s two-week general quarantine, which was supposed to end on April 4, was aimed at reducing cases by 25 percent.

To curb the increase in cases, the government will implement additional protocols and increase testing and conduct parallel implementation and strengthen vaccination efforts in countries with a high number of cases, Roque said.

It will enforce minimum health standards, distribute personal protective equipment, reconstruct workplaces and public spaces to ensure adequate ventilation, he said.

Officials will visit homes and actively search for suspected COVID-19 patients and test, track contacts, and isolate them.

He said 95 per cent of close contacts should be tracked and isolated within 24 hours.

Roque said the government will also provide at least 500,000 sets of antigen testing to ensure a high number of people will be tested, he said.

The connection was stricter than the modified ECQ proposed by the OCTA Research group, but shorter than the two-week period it had recommended.

Higher figures

The number of daily infections has recently exceeded the highest figures reached during the height of the pandemic in August last year. Health officials attribute this in part to the spread of more infectious variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and errors in the following health measures, such as wearing a mask, hand washing, and physical distancing.

The DOH reported 9,595 new cases on Saturday, a day after registering 9,838 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 712,442.

She said 481 had recovered, bringing the number of survivors to 581,161. The 10 death toll brought the death toll to 13,159.

Deaths and recurrences raised the number of active cases to 118,112, with 95.1 percent who are mild, 32 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent critical, 0.7 percent severe, and 0.39 percent moderate.

The DOHs COVID-19 tracker showed that Metro Manila and the four provinces accounted for the largest number of cases.

Metro Manilas 63,266 active cases accounted for 53.56 percent of the total countries and 5,204 new infections were 54.23 percent of the total new cases.

Rizal had 535 new cases, Bulacan 500, Cavite 453 and Laguna 315.

OCTA Research, an independent group of academics mostly from the University of the Philippines, proposed modified Saturday ECQ in Baring Handa, saying current restrictions under general community quarantine would take too long to reduce the number of cases in the country and strain the system health.

Stronger restrictions are needed

OCTAs Butch Ong said the reproduction number of COVID-19 dropped only from 2.04 to 1.94 after localized restrictions.

Because of this, OCTA stands by its forecast that daily cases would reach 11,000 by the end of the month, though it hopes the country will beat this, Ong said.

Stricter restrictions are needed, he said.

If we keep the blockage localized and the change in reproduction number is only .01, with the change falling, we can see an improvement in about ten weeks, and that is too long for our health care workers, for the health care system. health care, said Ong.

The use of intensive care unit beds is at 70 percent, which is the critical level, he noted.

We need a break of time

OCTA research fellow Ranjit Rye told reporters he needed to reduce the rate of healthcare use, referring to rising hospital occupancy rates.

We need a deadline and we need it now. We are doing this to save lives and livelihoods, Rye said.

Rep. Colonel Joey Salceda, chairman of the House’s manners and tools panel, said he supported the blockades if they would really hurt the number of cases.

Blockages that paralyze livelihoods must come with the guarantee that those who will suffer the most for them will be fed and sheltered by the government. So we have to do this job. “I welcome the recommendation to present funding sources for targeted subsidies during the blockade,” he said.

In addition to completing vaccination for medical front lines, he said healthcare workers who have to go to work during the ECQ should receive some form of risk pay soon, and not undergo bureaucratic processing months later.

The minority leader of the Chamber and Rep. Of Abang Lingkod, Joseph Stephen Paduano said he was against the blockade.

We have already done it before. Let’s not repeat it and regret the opportunities missed due to the blockage. Filipinos do not have to choose between dying from the virus infection or poverty and hunger! A balanced policy between health and the economy is needed, he said.

Inefficient

Rep. Of Bayan Muna, Carlos Isagani Zarate, said placing Greater Metro Manila under the ECQ without massive free mass testing, aggressive contact tracking, isolation and effective and timely treatment, and a rapid spread of vaccination would repeat the same militarism, inefficient and very ineffective blockages made by the Duterte administration.

He said the move of governments was a tacit admission by the administration that failed; that hit the big time of the Covid pandemic crisis.

It is proof, too, of its catastrophic failure to listen to health experts early on, Zarate said in a statement.

With reports by Patricia Denise M. Chiu and Julie M. Aurelio

