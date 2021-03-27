Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

Canada’s top public health official warned on Saturday that current health orders are not enough to stop the rapid growth of COVID-19 as provinces push forward with plans to reopen their economies.

Longer-range prediction models predict a resurgence of COVID-19 infections if public health measures are not increased and strictly followed, Dr. said. Theresa Tam in a written statement.

“With the increase in the circulation of highly contagious variants, the threat of uncontrolled epidemic growth has increased significantly,” she said.

Tam said public health orders across Canada need to be stronger, stricter and stable enough to control the growth of disturbing variants. The high rate of infection in the most populous provinces is increasing the average daily number of cases in the country, she said.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 18:00 ET on Saturday, Canada had reported 961,088 COVID-19 cases, with 42,025 cases considered active. A CBC News death toll was 22,852.

Albertareported 688 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said 207 of Saturday’s infections are variants of concern and that almost 25 percent of active cases of Alberta COVID-19 are variants.

IN Saskatchewan, The opposition NDP and a body representing teachers in the province are calling for faster implementation of rapid tests in schools.

NDP education critic Carla Beck noted that some tests were already “on the doorstep” of some schools in Saskatchewan, but there was still confusion about things like permit forms and procedures for administering them.

Many businesses and schools across Canada are using rapid COVID-19 testing and on-site testing technology to help capture asymptomatic cases and prevent the spread of the virus.

Manitoba recorded 57 other COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.

The province also says it has now administered more than 163,000 doses of vaccine and that more than 10 percent of residents age 18 or older have received a stroke.

Ontario recorded 2,453 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day number in more than two months. The province also reported 16 other deaths.

Saturday’s daily affair counts before the province moves Hamilton and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit to the more restricted areas of its color-coded reopening framework Monday. Also, five regions in the gray block area of ​​the province will be released major restrictions on Monday and later in April.



Some doctors say the blockade measures should be in place for a few more weeks in Ontario, until daily cases fall below 150. They say such an action would have prevented the current wave and possibly future blockages.

Quebec confirmed 1,009 new cases and eight deaths. It is the first time in a month and a half that the province has seen more than 1000 new infections in a single day.

New Brunswick reported 12 new cases Saturday, all in the Edmundston region.

The north-west of the province remains under tight constraints after an increase in various cases. The area shifted from yellow to red for a four-day “circuit breaker” on Thursday.

Prince Edward Island will open the first mass vaccination clinics on Monday.

Clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside are for the Pfizer-BioNTechand Moderna vaccine, as opposed to the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which is being distributed in pharmacies on new islands to work with the public.

New Scotland confirmed five new cases, all in the central health area. The new cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, including a potential case reported Friday at Sackville Heights Junior High in Lower Sackville.

In a press release, Prime Minister Iain Rankin said a mobile testing unit will be set up in the Sackvilleregion on Saturday and Sunday.

Newfoundland and Labrador did not see new infections. Saturday at effective midnight, the entire province will switch to alarm level 2, allowing families to maintain a “stable 20” set of stable contacts.

What is happening around the world

As of Saturday, more than 126.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which runs a tool to track coronavirus cases. The global death toll was more than 2.7 million.

IN Americas, Brazil currently accounts for a quarter of the COVID-19 daily deaths worldwide, far more than any other nation, and health experts are warning that the country is on the brink of an even greater catastrophe.

WATCH | Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to ‘stop shouting’ as COVID-19 death toll rises:

Brazil has entered the deadliest phase of the pandemic to date, with the daily death toll exceeding 2,000 in a few days this past week. But the government is still minimizing the catastrophe and President Jair Bolsonaro has told people to ‘stop shouting’. 2:04

IN Europe, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the country needs a strict closure to last at least 10 to 14 days to reduce the rapid growth of coronavirus infections, which has been fueled by a more contagious variant.

IN Africa, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta restricted travel to the capital Nairobi and four other counties as infections reached record levels in East Africa ‘s richest economy.

IN Asia, Pakistani Minister for Planning and Development Asada Umarsaiddisregrina on preventive measures has led to rapid rapid growth in the country and he warned of tough action if people do not follow instructions to counter the spread of the virus.