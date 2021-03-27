International
Coronavirus: Canadian schools attract fewer international students because of pandemic travel rules
OTTAWA – Many international students have postponed or canceled their plans to study in Canada since Ottawa decided last month to limit entry options to only four airports and require international travelers to pay for a mandatory quarantine. hotelit.
Denise Amyot, chief executive of Colleges and Institutes Canada, said a $ 2,000 hotel bill is the cost of half a semester for many students.
“(They) do not have that kind of tool,” she said.
If a group of international students are heading to New Brunswick, for example, Amyot said they could arrive in Toronto, where they would go to a hotel for three days as part of a 14-day quarantine.
Then, because they will be moving to another province with their own rules, they will have to quarantine again for 14 days when they arrive in New Brunswick.
“This is nonsense. It just doesn’t make sense,” she said. “This means that for spring and summer, we have a large number of delays.”
Amyot said the number of international students in Canadian colleges has dropped by 20 to 30 percent in the 2020-21 academic year compared to 2019-20.
“It has changed across the country and we have had bigger declines in smaller cities and rural and remote areas.”
She said many international students have been pushing their plans to study in Canada since the federal government operated all international flights to Toronto, Montreal, Calgary or Vancouver and began asking quarantine travelers at government-approved hotels.
“These two measures that the government has imposed are endangering the number of students coming,” she said.
Amyot called on the government to exclude international students from the three-day detention request.
The office of Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement that any decision to ease or modify border measures in Canada would be based on scientific evidence.
“Entry bans, along with mandatory isolation and quarantine, continue to be the most effective means of restricting the introduction of new COVID-19 cases into Canada at this time,” the statement said.
Even before the new entry restrictions were imposed, the total number of all international students in Canada had already dropped by about 17 percent last year, to 531,000 students by the end of 2020 from 639,000 in 2019, according to an analysis by Statistics Canada data.
Paul Davidson, executive director of Canadian Universities, said the overall enrollment of international students in Canadian universities has dropped by 2.1 per cent this year compared to last year.
“Against it is against a background where usually the number of international students in universities has increased by over 10 percent in each of the last five years, so it is quite a hindrance,” he said.
“We have 96 universities in Canadian universities, and 51 of those institutions saw a drop in international students … Overall, 26 institutions saw a loss of over 10 percent of their international students.”
Fewer international students in Canadian post-secondary schools means less income for these institutions, which will affect local students, Amyot said.
“That means there will be fewer programs that can be offered,” she said.
“It’s not just a matter of dollars … There are some programs that are very popular with international students, but not so much for local students, and this especially in the more technical areas related to engineering or mining … Now (these programs) it will not be offered because there are not enough students. “
Amyot said the reduction in the number of international students will eventually create a gap in Canada’s workforce.
“(International students) also come with skills,” she said. “This means that there will be a gap because we will not be able to trust those students and who will suffer? The industry because there will be a shortage of manpower.”
She said Canadian colleges and universities have used the innovation to allow international students to complete their studies online.
Robert Falconer, a researcher at the University of Calgary School of Public Policy, said international students studying online at Canadian schools from their home countries may lose interest in immigrating to Canada.
“They can decide, after they get their Canadian degree, that they will not really worry about coming to Canada because they have never been, they have no perspective here and no social network or job opportunities.”
Amyot said educational institutions had quarantine plans in the fall for their international students, letting them go to their quarantine sites safely. Local public health authorities and provincial and federal governments approved.
“It was working very well to get the fall, but now with this new measure taken, everything is in the air,” she said.
Davidson said all international students, from kindergarteners to doctorates, contribute about $ 22 billion a year to Canada’s economy.
“It is a major contributor to Canada’s economic growth,” he said. “The decline in the number of international students is having a far-reaching economic impact on Canada.”
A spokesman for Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the government has encouraged international students to stay in Canada during the pandemic.
“While other countries told international students to go home during the pandemic, we made great efforts to support them and create a system that allowed them to continue their studies,” Alexander Cohen said in a statement.
The department has tried to make it easier for international students to apply for a work permit after graduation, including calculating the time they spend studying online up to the period required to qualify them, for example.
Davidson said the United States is reducing immigration barriers for international students and the UK government is trading for international students and speeding up visa processing for them.
“This is a competitive landscape we are working on,” he said. “The UK government is offering guaranteed visa approvals (for international students) in about three weeks, which is much faster than Canada.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 27, 2021.
