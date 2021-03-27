The women’s family, Jarkiholi accuses Shivakumar of using it for political purposes





Launching a frontal attack on KPCC president DK Shivakumar, the family of the woman allegedly seen on CD in the sexual abuse case of Ramesh Jarkiholi on Saturday said she was an example of a Planned Tribe girl being used as a hostage in a political game. Minutes later, Mr Jarkiholi spoke to the press and said it was clear now who was behind the plot and that the leader appointed by the family was unfit to continue in politics. Attacking Mr Shivakumar, without mentioning his name but using an abusive term, he said he would reserve a case of cruelty against him and bring it up in the book. Meanwhile, Mr Shivakumar, campaigning in neighboring Tamil Nadu for the election, denied any role in the episode. Shortly after being questioned by the SIT, the women’s parents and brother approached the media, where they claimed they were staying at a relative’s house, were safe and were not under any pressure from anyone. Holding Mr. Shivakumar responsible for developments, the women father said, If something happens to our family and my daughter, [Mr.] Shivakumar who must bear responsibility. The women’s brother said she had told him that Mr Shivakumar had given him money and had sent him to Goa and she was going with his instructions. We demand that he return our sister and hand her over to us, said the women’s brother. Complaint of kidnapping It may be recalled that the women’s father has registered a case against unidentified individuals in Belagavi, claiming that his daughter has been abducted. Mr Jarkiholi, who had said he would make a major revelation on Saturday evening, addressed the media at a hastily convened press conference minutes after the women’s parents spoke to the press in the city. Thanking the women’s family, he claimed that their account had proven his innocence now that the mahanayaka (great leader) behind the plot had been uncovered. There is no apology for the leader who has bowed so low, he should withdraw from politics, he said, adding that he would go to Kanakapura (Mr Shivakumars constituency) to fight against him. Calling himself a man, he constantly referred to Mr. Shivakumar with a non-parliamentary word questioning his masculinity, without mentioning him. He also claimed that 11 documentary evidence was available in this case, to prove his innocence and he would submit them soon to the SIT. Late at night, he regretted using the non-parliamentary word. Parents being forced Late Saturday evening, the woman released another video in which she said her parents were in the dark about developments and were being forced to make these statements. She said she needs the help of Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa, Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai and opposition leaders, including Siddaramaiah, Mr Shivakumar and KR Ramesh Kumar, to make statements before a judicial magistrate. I’m afraid because the issue is being distorted. I am the victim, but I my family is being questioned and not the accused, she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos