Earth Hour: World-famous monuments plunged into obscurity to highlight environmental issues

Famous monuments across the UK and around the world are plunged into darkness to mark Earth Hour – an annual campaign to draw attention to environmental issues.

For 60 minutes from 8.30pm monuments such as the Houses of Parliament, London Eye, the Eiffel Tower and Moscow Red Square turn off their lights as part of the international conservation event organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) ) to promote action save the planet.

The initiative aims to highlight the impact that humans have on the planet through climate change, pollution, plastics and food production.

WWF’s campaign director Kate Norgrove said the charity is also asking people to reduce their environmental footprint with the tips available on the My Footprint app.

Use your voice to tell your friends about the climate crisis and the nature they were facing, she said.

Discuss together how you can change your trail and how you can ask the Government, both locally and nationally, to do more for the planet and our nature around us.

We’ve all been much more connected to nature over the past year, and that has been a fantastic thing, but we must continue to protect it for future generations.

The London Eye was plunged into darkness to mark Earth Hour. Credit: without

Ms. Norgrove said she believes individual actions such as switching to a renewable energy supplier, choosing a meat-free diet, buying second-hand and allowing wildflowers to grow in gardens, where possible, may push closer governments to make greener choices as well.

She said: I think these individual actions that people can take, that over time will create a base of approval and the space in which governments and businesses can make the right choices.

This is the amazing thing about doing a small action and by adding this to other small actions, we can change government and business for the better.

Parliament has participated in the initiative since 2010.

A normally shiny Piccadilly Circus was plunged into darkness. Credit: without

Recent years Earth Hour has resulted in a 3.5% reduction in electricity demand for Westminster Palace and Portcullis House.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons said: The fantastic news is that Parliament is once again participating in Earth Hour, joining monuments across the country and the world to raise awareness of climate change.

This demonstrates our commitment to improving sustainability across parliamentary assets and that they were playing our part in reducing energy consumption.

In the past London Eye and the Shard, Cardiff Castle, Liverpool Cathedral, Old Trafford, Brighton Pier and Eden Project have participated.

Created in 2007 by the WWF, the event engages millions of people in more than 180 countries and territories to turn off their lights to show their support for the planet.

This year he is inviting people to spread the word and post pictures online in the spotlight for the first time on Hour Earth.

A WWF statement said: In 2021, world leaders will come together during major global conferences and forums to set the environmental agenda for the next decade and beyond.

Essential political decisions will be made on climate action, nature and sustainable development decisions that will directly affect the fate of humanity and our planet for years to come.