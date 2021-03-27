The Modi party is looking for big wins as 2 key Indian states vote

NEW DELHI Two Indian states with significant Muslim populations began voting in Saturday’s local elections in a test of strength for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Hindu nationalist agenda is being challenged for months by farmers’ protests and a new wave of pandemics.

Leading Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Modi, have campaigned hard to win West Bengal for the first time and to oust the prime minister, Mamata Banerjee, as well as retain power in the northeastern state of Assam.

BJP has been accused for years of inciting religious polarization and discrimination against minorities and faces severe challenges in both countries with a population that is almost 30% Muslim. Nationwide, Muslims make up nearly 14% of the 1.4 billion people, while Hindus make up 80%.

The success of the BJP depends on whether it is able to polarize Hindu votes to a large extent and get half of 70% of Hindu votes, said Subir Bhowmik, a political analyst.

Elections are seen as essential for BJP to gain a foothold in the northeast and south.

The vote comes as tens of thousands of farmers have rocked the Modis government with protracted protests on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi. And India’s economy is still struggling to emerge from the coronavirus crisis another major challenge for Modi, who came to power in part with promises of economic development just as cases are rising again even when a massive vaccination campaign has begun.

Thousands of paramilitary soldiers and local police were guarding polling stations to prevent clashes between rival supporters.

Manmohan Singh, a former prime minister and leader of the opposition Congress party, criticized BJP Hindu nationalism, saying society was being divided on the basis of religion, culture and language.

Basic human rights are being denied and there is an atmosphere of tension and fear, Sing said.

In West Bengal, rival groups attacked each other with sticks and rocks and set fire to vehicles during the campaign. Images of a fiery Banerjee, who were addressing massive crowds from a cart after a leg injury, set the tone for a fierce battle.

Banerjee heads a powerful regional party, the Trinamool All India Congress, which came to power 10 years ago after reducing more than three decades of Communist Party rule.

On Saturday, Banerjee objected to Modi visiting a temple of Matua Hindu community leaders during his visit to neighboring Bangladesh, where he is attending the 50th anniversary of the countries’ independence.

A large number of members of the Matya community live in Orakandi in Bangladesh. Modi prayed at the Matua Temple on Saturday during his two-day visit to Bangladesh. Community members live in India and Bangladesh.

Banerjee accused him of trying to influence voting by the Matua community in the state of West Bengal, where they make up nearly 10 million 70 million voters.

Kailash Vijayvargia, a BJP leader, dismissed Banerjee’s criticism and said she had just been shocked by the BJP party’s growing popularity in the state.

In West Bengal and Assam, the BJP is banking on its strong Hindu nationalist ideology to attract votes. The party is trying to galvanize Hindu support by promising to deport hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims who fled their homes decades ago. In 2018, Interior Minister Amit Shah described them as termites eating India’s resources.

The BJP also passed a controversial citizenship law in 2019 that provides a fast track to naturalization for some migrants who entered illegally fleeing religious persecution. But it excludes Muslims, whom critics say is discriminatory and a violation of India’s constitution.

In southern India, Modi’s BJP party is vying for a third place in Kerala, currently led by a Communist Party-led government. And in the legislative elections in Tamil Nadu, both the BJP and Congress have allies with powerful regional parties as new partners.

Voting in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry Union Territory will be held next month with all results announced on May 2nd.