International students remain adaptable during virtual learning





International student Nawaf Alshathris’s trip to George Mason University and his college experience is unique in many ways. But he has remained resilient and appreciates the worldly perspective Mason has given him. Born in Saudi Arabia, Alshathri moved to North Virginia as a sixth grader. Just a few years later, his family returned to Saudi Arabia, but Alshathri could not get Virginia out of his mind. When it came time to choose a college, Mason was the easy choice. I miss Virginia and still had friends here from a few years ago, says Alshathri. Also, Mason is a research university and close to DC. There is a lot of potential here. A young man computer science student, Alshathri says adapting to being so far away from family was difficult. What made it easier was calling my family every day, he says. But the pandemic threw grief into many of his plans. Last spring, when Mason announced that all classes were going virtual, Alshathri was stuck on campus with no way to get home due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. His friend Brody Receveur and his family took him inside and Alshathri stayed with them until he moved back to the dormitories in the fall of 2020. It felt so sudden. I remember walking to a computer science class with a friend in January and talking about a new virus in China and how it could change lives in the US if you do it here, says Alshathri. But I do not think anyone understood how much. The Department of Computer Science taught all classes virtually, so while Alshathri took all his classes online, the Fairfax Campus was home. After the fall semester, Alshathri returned to Saudi Arabia and he has been taking all his classes virtually. Then Alshathri had not only to adapt to the new classes in a still unknown format, but also he had to completely change his routine. I start my days at 8 or 9 a.m. Eastern time, which is 4 or 5 p.m. here. Often my classes last until 12 o’clock in the morning, and I study until about 3 o’clock in the morning, my time, he says. But for him, the arrangement is worth being at home. I enjoyed being home, and I am happy I was able to return home safe. But I miss Mason and hope I can come back before I graduate, he says. Despite the challenges, Alshathri is pleased to have chosen Mason as an international student. Being an international student, in general, gives you a global perspective. It is a great opportunity to study somewhere new and meet people from different cultures, which you can definitely find in Mason.

