International
Edmonton anti-racism organizers call for action against hate crimes – Edmonton
The Walking Against Hate Construction Bridge was held Saturday in downtown Edmonton.
Dozens of people marched in the demonstration, which was sparked by the recent shooting of six Asian women near Atlanta, Georgia.
“There is a lot of love in the community. Within a few short days, the black community, the Indigenous community, and the Muslim and LGBTQ communities, along with the Asian community, were stopped together, ”said Serena Mah, spokeswoman for the End of Racism Act.
“They came together, sat in this space and were peaceful and said, ‘Racism is not right, hatred is not right and neither is discrimination.’
READ MORE: The man accused of shooting at the Atlanta spa faces malicious murder, serious assault charges
Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is accused of killing four people inside two spas in Atlanta and four others in a massage business about 50 miles away in the Cherokee County suburbs. Six of the eight people killed were women of Asian descent.
The shootings have sparked outrage among Asian communities, who saw the attacks as racially motivated.
Hate crimes against Asian communities have skyrocketed by nearly 150 percent in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, according to aanalysis of police department statisticsreleased by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism (CSHE) earlier this month.
Mah said she and her family are among those who have been the target of hatred towards the Asian community.
“I have to tell you that racism is not new to me, micro-aggression is not new to me, online swearing is not new to me, but what is new to me is that my new son is now targeted; that’s not okay, “said Mah.
“It struck me directly in the heart.”
READ MORE: Why are Albertas Black, Muslim women being attacked?
Targeted attacks on black Muslim women in Alberta
Also, in recent months there have been a series of racially motivated attacks against predominantly Black Muslim women in Edmonton.
In early December, two Somali women wearing the hijab were attacked outside a mall south of Edmonton in what police said was a hate-motivated incident.
Less than a week later, a 23-year-old black woman wearing the hijab was at a transit station in Edmonton when she approached a woman she did not know. Without being provoked, police said the suspect allegedly tried to hit the woman on the head with a shopping bag while shouting racially motivated insults at her.
In February, a woman wearing a hijab was waiting inside the transit center of the University of Alberta when she was approached by a man she did not know. Police said he made racial comments and posted as if he was ready to attack him.
In an unrelated incident the same day, a woman wearing a burqa was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown man approached her who stopped her, yelled at her and cursed her and pushed her to the ground.
“There is something very different that is happening now: it is very clear, it is very violent, it is very public, it is very open and a lot of people are feeling that,” said rally volunteer Keren Tang.
“It’s time for action. We have our Muslim sisters who are attacked just to go to the grocery store or transit. These are everyday things. ”
READ MORE: Police say Edmontons Indigenous population has been heavily victimized amid growing racism in the city
There is a call from those who took part in Saturday’s march to a provincial database to track hate incidents.
“Every kind of metric is really important when it comes to racism and discrimination because if we do not track incidents, we do not know exactly what is going on in the community,” Mah said.
“Why do we want to know what is going on in the community? Because it pushes politics, drives politics in terms of support, and also gives us an accurate picture of what is happening. “
Mah would also like the threshold to be lowered for a hate crime, for politicians to be more vocal against racism and more support for victims.
The organizers of Saturday’s march said they wanted to create a safe space where people of all ethnicities could empower each other.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]