Edmonton anti-racism organizers call for action against hate crimes – Edmonton

The Walking Against Hate Construction Bridge was held Saturday in downtown Edmonton.

Dozens of people marched in the demonstration, which was sparked by the recent shooting of six Asian women near Atlanta, Georgia.

“There is a lot of love in the community. Within a few short days, the black community, the Indigenous community, and the Muslim and LGBTQ communities, along with the Asian community, were stopped together, ”said Serena Mah, spokeswoman for the End of Racism Act.

“They came together, sat in this space and were peaceful and said, ‘Racism is not right, hatred is not right and neither is discrimination.’

An anti-racism rally is being held in downtown Edmonton, March 27, 2021.

Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is accused of killing four people inside two spas in Atlanta and four others in a massage business about 50 miles away in the Cherokee County suburbs. Six of the eight people killed were women of Asian descent.

The shootings have sparked outrage among Asian communities, who saw the attacks as racially motivated.

Hate crimes against Asian communities have skyrocketed by nearly 150 percent in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, according to aanalysis of police department statisticsreleased by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism (CSHE) earlier this month.

Mah said she and her family are among those who have been the target of hatred towards the Asian community.

“I have to tell you that racism is not new to me, micro-aggression is not new to me, online swearing is not new to me, but what is new to me is that my new son is now targeted; that’s not okay, “said Mah.

“It struck me directly in the heart.”

Also, in recent months there have been a series of racially motivated attacks against predominantly Black Muslim women in Edmonton.

In early December, two Somali women wearing the hijab were attacked outside a mall south of Edmonton in what police said was a hate-motivated incident.

Less than a week later, a 23-year-old black woman wearing the hijab was at a transit station in Edmonton when she approached a woman she did not know. Without being provoked, police said the suspect allegedly tried to hit the woman on the head with a shopping bag while shouting racially motivated insults at her.

In February, a woman wearing a hijab was waiting inside the transit center of the University of Alberta when she was approached by a man she did not know. Police said he made racial comments and posted as if he was ready to attack him.

In an unrelated incident the same day, a woman wearing a burqa was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown man approached her who stopped her, yelled at her and cursed her and pushed her to the ground.

“There is something very different that is happening now: it is very clear, it is very violent, it is very public, it is very open and a lot of people are feeling that,” said rally volunteer Keren Tang.

“It’s time for action. We have our Muslim sisters who are attacked just to go to the grocery store or transit. These are everyday things. ”

There is a call from those who took part in Saturday’s march to a provincial database to track hate incidents.

“Every kind of metric is really important when it comes to racism and discrimination because if we do not track incidents, we do not know exactly what is going on in the community,” Mah said.

“Why do we want to know what is going on in the community? Because it pushes politics, drives politics in terms of support, and also gives us an accurate picture of what is happening. “

Mah would also like the threshold to be lowered for a hate crime, for politicians to be more vocal against racism and more support for victims.

The organizers of Saturday’s march said they wanted to create a safe space where people of all ethnicities could empower each other.

