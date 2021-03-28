The Mexican president moves to undo key energy reforms





President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has stepped up his attack on Mexico’s energy reform by sending a bill to Congress to allow the government to suspend permits granted to private companies in the hydrocarbon sector and give it to state-owned oil company Pemex more control. Imports and exports of fuel and oil, storage and distribution permits may be suspended under the law for reasons of national security – a vague and discretionary definition that experts said would only increase uncertainty and alienate investment in the sector. The bill is the latest attempt by nationalist López Obrador to turn the clock and unravel the 2013 energy reform – which he believes was an attempt to dismantle Pemex and the state-owned enterprise CFE – without changing the constitution. Earlier this month, Congress passed sweeping changes in the electricity sector that would prioritize CFE’s most costly and filthy generation over renewable energy. Following a recommendation of orders, that invoice is now placed on hold. Friday’s bill was not expected to face any setbacks in Congress, where López Obrador has a majority in both chambers. But it will also cause legal challenges, analysts said. The bill showed that López Obrador was not giving up his ambitions to restore state-owned energy companies to what he sees as their rightful place at the heart of the economy. “There is no doubt about the dominant role that Petróleos Mexicanos should play,” he wrote in the introduction to the bill. Alfredo Sandoval, an economist at Banco Base, highlighted two other troubling elements. If a permit were to be suspended, the government could send a state-owned manufacturing company – known as Pemex and CFE – to run things, but without compromising legal ownership. “This means that if you suspend the license for a gas station, Pemex can take over its running,” he said. Furthermore, in a proposed amendment to the current rules, if the authorities did not respond to a permit application within 90 days, the permit would be deemed not to have been granted. “It’s a more efficient way of denying permits,” Sandoval said. Gonzalo Monroy, an energy consultant, said the law would not allow the government to suspend licenses granted to private oil companies in historic post-reform auctions, which ended Pemex’s eight-decade monopoly on the sector. But it could suspend a license to allow a company to export any crude oil it produced. The reform also freed filling stations from the obligation to purchase fuel from Pemex. Under the bill, such import permits could be put on ice, analysts said. “It is unfortunate that the Mexican government continues to pursue the wrong energy policy, in open disregard for our health, the environment, competition, investment, jobs, our laws and trade treaties,” said Armando Ortega, who helped in Mexico Free Trade Negotiation deal with the US and Canada which has now been updated as USMCA. “Any revocation can be interpreted as ‘equal to expropriation’ under the investment chapters of the USMCA, the CPTPP and the Mexico-EU free trade agreements,” he added. “They have to be very careful.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos