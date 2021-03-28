News from the world of education

Faculty Development Program (FDP) for Artificial Intelligence and Environmental Intelligence

Under the auspices of AICTE, the School of Informatics and the Center for Mechanical Intelligence Data Analysis and Research (MIDARC) of the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) recently organized a two-week Faculty Intelligence Development Program Artificial and Environmental Intelligence between January and March. Participants from India and abroad were trained on AI and Environmental intelligence by eminent speakers from academic institutions.

Career herds start at a young age

Imarticus Learning announced new bundles of three of its latest programs a dual certification PGP in New Age Banking by Imarticus and PGDBM in Banking by NMIMS Global Access, PGP in Analytics and Artificial Intelligence in conjunction with UCLA expansion and a Professional Certification senior in FinTech from SP Jain School of Global Management.

Career in technology

BridgeLabz Solutions LLP recently partnered with cloud solutions provider Blazeclan to set up an IP-led incubation lab that will train full-time side talent in Blazeclan India. It is part of the movement to oversee Indian youth and train them in the latest technologies for domestic and global roles.

They excel in the TNPSC Civil Judge exam

Six Saveetha Law School students have excelled in the Civil Court Exam of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC Civil Court) 2020. Sunil Vinodh SA, Sanmiha L and Hariharasudhan J. were on the top 10 merit list. The others were M. Vijay Rajkumar, Suganya Sri and Sharmila.

Gene Therapy Innovation and Production Center

The Sheffield Gene Therapy Innovation and Production Center (GTIMC), UK, is committed to advancing the clinical development of new genetic therapies. Led by Professor Mimoun Azzouz, it will bring together academic institutions, NHS beliefs, nonprofit and industry partners across the North of England, Midlands and Wales, enabling academically led clinical trials of new gene therapies.

The Green Future

The Department of Fine Arts, Stella Maris College, Chennai, recently completed another series of murals on campus walls celebrating the plant world. The designs took shape with a team of faculty, undergraduate and postgraduate students and are conceived in a popular style and explore different themes that re-emphasize the need for sustainable and green practices.

Bursa Merit-cum-Means

Verizon India recently partnered with IIT-Madras to launch V PROPEL, a scholarship program of sufficient value for deserving students of disadvantaged economic backgrounds to pursue a B.Sc in Programming and Data Science. It will provide an opportunity for students to pursue a bachelor’s / university degree from IIT-Madras regardless of age, location or academic background. For details, visit https://onaledegree.iitm.ac.in.

International Accreditation by EIT-MB

Bannari Amman Institute of Technology (BIT), Sathyamangalam, was recently awarded International Accreditation of IETs for eight undergraduate engineering programs. Successful program outcomes will include numerous benefits for graduation degrees, including opportunities for international mobility, job prospects, and admission of graduate students to foreign universities. It also increases opportunities for interdisciplinary research as well as exchanges.

Teacher training

Tejas, a teacher training project provided by the British Council in collaboration with the Tata Trusts and the Maharashtra State Government, was recently completed. The project decided to benefit from primary school teachers and students in government schools through improved English language skills and trained 51,000 teachers across 36 districts, who in turn teach 1.4 million new students in public schools. .

Spatial Technology Incubation Center

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will set up a Space Technology Incubation Center (S-TIC) at the Rourkela National Institute of Technology to research and develop products in space technology and applications. This will allow beginners to build applications and products that can be used in future space missions, and will promote capacity building, innovation and space technology research in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, in addition to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Center of Excellence in Sustainable Mobility

In order to address problems related to traffic jams, pollution, a road accident, IIIT-Delhi, in cooperation with the Delhi Knowledge Development Foundation (DKDF) will establish a Center of Sustainable Motion as a Center of Excellence at the Institute. He will focus on solving the problem of urban transport in Delhi. The problem of sustainable mobility requires design and optimization, relying on data analysis and interdisciplinary research involving computer science, AI, electronic engineering, and modeling. IIIT-Delhi has faculty members specialized in various research fields across these disciplines.

Scholarships for engineering and medical aspirators

MMTC-PAMP recently announced scholarships to help science students from Haryanas Nuh district prepare for engineering and medicine entrance exams. This initiative will allow government school students who have chosen Science and passed Grade X and XI this year to receive fully paid training scholarships. As part of this CSR initiative, MMTC-PAMP will provide access to the free training course by engaging the Sri Chaitanya Institutions Group to help students prepare for engineering and medicine entrance exams. The course will be fully available online and will last 25 weeks.

Summer internships

Internshala recently announced the launch of the Grand Summer Practice Fair (GSIF). Interested students can apply for opportunities from March 30 to April 9. GSIF-2021 is offering 44,000+ hands-on opportunities with 3,500+ brands including Percept Limited, HCL, OnePlus, FICCI, Dainik Bhaskar, OYO Rooms, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, National Informatics Center, Institute of Energy and Resources, Ashoka Trust Research in Ecology and Environment, National Institute of Oceanography, to name a few. The fair offers internships in a variety of profiles such as internet development, content writing, digital marketing, social media marketing, business development, human resources, operations, etc. All internships at the online fair will come with a secured fee.