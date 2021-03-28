Albania vs England: Live broadcast of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, TV channel, how to watch online, news, chances, time

Albania hosts England at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana on Sunday for the second match of the couple in the qualifier of the FIFA 2022 World Cup with both sides at the level of three points in Group I. UEFA Zones. Gareth Southgate’s men eased San Marino 5-0 while Edoardo Reja’s team scrapped a 1-0 away win over Andorra through Ermin Lenjani’s single shot. Albanians are often fierce opposition but France, Turkey and Lithuania have managed to come out with competitive victories over the last two years.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: E Sunday, 28 March | Time: 01:00 pm ET

E Sunday, 28 March | Time: 01:00 pm ET Location: Air Albania Stadium – Tirana, Albania

Air Albania Stadium – Tirana, Albania TV and Live Broadcast: ESPN +

ESPN + Chances: Albania +1200; Draw +400; England -400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Lines of history

Albania:

Lenjan’s goal was an increase in Andorra which means the Young People enter this with three points on the table already which has been made even better by the fact that Poland opened with a 3-3 draw against Hungary. With San Marino away to come before the end of this international break, the Albanians could really lose to England and still have six points from their three opening games. Consequently, anything they can get from their clash with the Three Lions will be considered a bonus and there will be little pressure on them.

England:

Southgate and his players are in a tricky part of their qualifying campaign with Poland at home to come before the end of this international break. Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka are not in Albanian and Polish matches and will return to their clubs with the relevant foot and ankle issues. The rise of the five San Marinos will have confidence, but the reality is that England will have to be much better than they were at Wembley to beat a better Albanian team and Poland will not want to lose further ground after the draw its with Hungary.

prediction

Little battle until the English finally retreat and win. Select: Albania 1-3 England.