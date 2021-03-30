RELX International Brings the revolutionary device of infinity to Colombia





BOGOT, Colombia – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Colombian smokers can hardly wait for the next generation of better alternative products to wait. RELX International announced today that it will launch its next-generation cigarette, Infinity and Essential, in Colombia, bringing advanced technological innovation to its mission to help smokers in better alternatives. The Infinity device features the latest RELX Internationals innovations in product design, steam quality, mobility and overall user experience, demonstrating RELX’s ability to continually innovate in the premium product category. In addition, the essential evaporation device allows users to experience key Infinity design elements at a more affordable price point. Infinity and Essential go on sale in Colombia in March 2021. Infinity and Essential are able to achieve a fuller scent and smooth velvety bounce from start to finish due to independently developed Super Smooth Performance technology. With more than a year dedicated to the design process, this data-driven technology was developed defining five key elements that make up the perfect blow. This technology was perfected through 76 sensory tests and repetitive refinements of parameters that measure RELX Super Smooth Performance, in order to redefine the optimal evaporation experience. The design of the Infinity device was optimized over 40 times and over 12,000 pods were tested to ensure leak resistance and high quality standards. Patent applications have been filed for more than 50 innovations used in the device, including its leak-proof design, e-pods and wireless charging box. In March 2020, Infinity was awarded the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020. RELX International CEO Bing Du stated, I am proud of the entire RELX global team for creating this beautifully designed Infinity device with superior technology and a commitment to innovation that we are now known to the world. Ultimately our goal is to help current smokers who can not or do not want to quit smoking, to move on to a better alternative with confidence. The most budget-friendly Essential device also allows users to experience the premium quality features of RELXs. ABOUT RELX International Founded in 2019, RELX International is a multinational e-cigarette company that sells and sells RELX, the leading e-cigarette brand in Asia. RELX brand products are created in a research and development center, and are produced in one of the largest electronic cigarette factories in the world. The mission of RELXs is to make RELX a credible brand for adult smokers through the latest products, industry-leading technologies and scientific advances in collaboration with talented and dedicated people across the globe. The company has attracted global talent from Uber, Proctor and Gamble, Apple, Beats and LOral. Website: https://relxnow.co



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos