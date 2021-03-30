Maharashtra sees 31,643 new cases, 102 deaths; reported bed absences in Mumbai- The New Indian Express

from PTI

MUMBAI: A day after reporting the highest one-day increase with 40,414 positive coronavirus cases, Maharashtra on Monday added 31,643 fresh infections, bringing the total to 27,45,518, the state health department said.

With 102 casualties, the death toll in the state went to 54,283.

The discovery of fewer cases on Monday is attributed to the reduced testing due to the Holi holiday.

Maharashtra has performed more than 1.50 loop tests daily on average to detect positive cases of coronavirus.

On Monday, the state conducted 1,36,848 tests against 1,65,591 samples that were tested on Sunday.

Mumbai reported 5,890 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 12 deaths, bringing the number to 4,04,614 and the number to 11,665, the department said.

Of the 102 deaths, 85 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours while 14 patients had lost their lives over the past week.

The other three fatalities had occurred before last week, she said.

A total of 20,854 patients were released during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 23,53,307, he said.

The state is left with 3,36,584 active cases.

Neighboring Thane Mumbai reported 1,010 new cases as 934 infections were added to the borders of Kalyan Dombivali municipal corporation, a health official said.

Pune City and neighboring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 2,554 and 1,481 new cases, respectively, bringing the number to 2,69,429 in the Pune corporate area and to 1,31,675 in the Pimpri Chinchwad area.

Nashik City recorded 1,892 new cases, bringing its workload to 1,12,345.

A total of 825 infections were detected in Nashik district, the department said.

Neighboring Ahmednagar district Nashik also reported 1,892 new cases.

With 825 new cases found in Ahmednagar district, the total number rose to 59,368.

Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation reported 470 new cases, bringing the number to 31,994, according to the department.

In the Marathwada region, the city of Aurangabad reported 803 new cases while 678 cases were discovered in the city of Nanded.

Beed and Osmanabad districts reported 398 and 323 new infections, respectively, which is indicative of a higher number of cases to be detected in these districts in the next two days, the official said.

Buldana and Washim districts reported 435 and 426 new cases, respectively, during the day.

The local administration has already taken measures such as imposing a night curfew and setting a weekend blockade, but the number of new cases continues to rise, the official said.

Nagpur City and Nagpur District (excluding the city) added 2,281 and 962 new cases per day, respectively.

With 1,36,848 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,94,95,189.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 27,45,518, new cases: 31,643, number of deaths: 54,283, downloaded: 23,53,307, active cases: 3,36,584, people tested up to so far: 1,94,95,189.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai civil authority on Monday decided to dismiss asymptomatic patients as soon as possible to clear beds for patients with more serious symptoms.

The civilian body has also decided to place the order for the procurement of 1.5 lakh injections of the antiviral drug Remdesivir and other medical devices to avoid any possible shortage of medicines in hospitals, a senior official said.

In his order, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that no COVID-19 positive asymptomatic patient without any contemporary illness will share a COVID bed in any public or private hospital.

He described the patient “in need” as one with “mild or severe symptoms or a patient with COVID-19 with inflammatory bowel disease”.

Mumbai on Sunday reported the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases adding 6,923 new infections, bringing the total to 3,98,674.

BMC IS Chahal commissioner has empowered assistant commissioners to make decisions at the neighborhood level and stressed the activation of war rooms at the neighborhood level for better management of available beds, ICU beds, ventilators among others, according to the order.

Chahal stated that all admissions should be conducted through neighborhood-level war chambers to avoid any chaos experienced during the first coronavirus wave when some patients ran from the pole to post to get a bed.

The civilian chief also noted that direct admission to any COVID Care Center or private hospital will not be allowed without prior intimacy in the neighborhood war room.

“No asymptomatic COVID-19 patient without any co-morbidity can share a COVID bed in any public / private hospital to ensure rapid availability of beds in need. Urgently discharge any asymptomatic positive COVID patient admitted to any COVID hospital. to vacate the beds, “Chahal said.

The order stated that 80 per cent of general beds and 100 per cent of ICU beds in private hospitals would be reserved only for sharing across ward rooms in the ward for COVID-19 patients.

“No direct admission to these reserved beds to be taken by hospitals,” the order said.

Chahal directed all the hospitals in the megapolis to charge patients according to the tariffs announced by the Maharashtra government.

“All invoices will be audited by municipal auditors,” the commissioner said.

Chahal also instructed officials to immediately assess structural stability and fire control at all COVID facilities.

As of March 25, there are 8,466 non-ICU beds and 931 ICU beds being operated in government-run and BMC-run hospitals, the order said.

Meanwhile, BMC has also decided to place the order for the procurement of 1.5 lakh injections of Remdesivir antiviral drug and other medical devices to avoid any possible shortage of medicines in hospitals.

A senior official said a significant number of new cases have been reported from tall buildings.

“We are concerned about the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city, which is a hub of major industrial and financial institutions.

To treat coronavirus positive patients, we must purchase as many 1.5-loop Remdesivir injection vials as possible to cover maximum patients.

“We want to avoid any shortage of medicines from hospitals or treatment centers,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal (health) commissioner, BMC.

Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum anti-viral drug.

Due to a steady increase in new cases, the Maharashtra government recently decided to purchase additional oxygen cylinders and a fan for various COVID treatment centers.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,414 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest increase so far in a single day, bringing its number to 27,13,875, just two days after the case load reached 26 loops, according to the health department state.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other officials on Sunday, the chief secretary of the state health department Dr Pradeep Vyas had predicted an “extraordinary stress” on the availability of beds, oxygen supply and ventilators , which may fall short if cases continue to rise.

As COVID-19 issues arise in the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivali in the Thane district of Maharashtra, the local municipal corporation has imposed restrictions on the number of people visiting the civil office, an official said on Monday.

Similarly, the number of visitors to civil neighborhood offices is also limited.

In an order issued Monday, Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said former corporations and office holders should book an appointment by phone and visit the civil office only if necessary.

Suryavanshi instructed municipal officials to hold meetings that virtually no foreigners should be allowed to attend.

In addition, all letters to the KDMC must be sent by email, the order said.

Citizens have been asked to pay their taxes digitally and avoid visiting the civil office.

Thana district has so far reported 3,09,561 positive cases of coronavirus, an official said earlier in the day.