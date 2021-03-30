DISL participates in international research studying Arctic ice – WKRG News 5





DAUPHIN Island, Ala. (WKRG) – Dauphin Island Lab (DISL) celebrates 50 years of education and research. One of the reasons they are celebrating is because of their important and influential research projects. DISL is part of an international research project where scientists are studying the Arctic atmosphere, ocean and sea ice closer than they have in two decades. The lab is actually taking samples of arctic ice sent to them to study the amount of a specific element called silica. There are two types of this element that they are looking at one type is called lithogenic silica emanating from rocks. Rocks collapse and this element flows into the oceans. Small plants in the ocean absorb this lithogenic silica to produce a protective glass-like structure to protect themselves. This is similar to how calcium strengthens our bones. After using this element, it is then called biogenetic silica. So for researchers, we are interested in understanding the difference between the amount of biogenetics versus lithogenic silica in different pools around the world, says Cassie Bates, a researcher at DISL. Some things can affect the amount of these elements found in ice and water, such as pH levels in water and temperature. These two things can be affected by changes in climate and oceans. These plants are photosynthetic which means they absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. Bates adds, Researchers estimate that they provide between 50 and 80 percent of the world’s oxygen. They also act as the foundation of the marine food network and feed thousands upon thousands of fish on which we also depend on food consumption. So if there is not enough of this element that small plants use to protect themselves, they may not survive and this may affect our food and climate. Be sure to go out and enjoy the Dauphin Island Marine Labs celebration week to learn about some of these important research projects and participate in various educational opportunities, excursions, aquarium tours and more from April 5-10. For more information, click here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos