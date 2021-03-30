International
Educational institutions are ordered to close for four days, stakeholders criticize delayed response
After witnessing four days of rising air pollution levels across the country, the government on Monday ordered all schools and colleges to be closed for four days.
But stakeholders, parents and school associations are not happy with the decision as it was taken without proper consultation and after days passed into uncertainty.
Smoke and fog have been covering Kathmandu and other hilly areas in the country since Friday with weather conditions becoming heavier in the afternoon. Air quality has deteriorated in such a way that Kathmandu has become the most polluted city in the world. But the government did not order the schools to be closed until Monday.
The Ministry of Education, on Monday, instructed all schools and colleges to close for four days (from March 30 to April 2).
The government should have decided earlier, said Ratnavati Sthapit, 38, a mother of two who goes to school. Over the last few days, my kids have come home with irritation in their eyes. Their schools should have been closed by Friday, said the beautician living in Dhalko.
According to IQ Air, a Swiss Group managing real-time air quality data, the Kathmandus air quality index (AQI) has remained among very ill
and hazardous levels in the last three days with the highest AQI recorded at 411 with PM2.5 at 366 micrograms per cubic meter (g / m3) at 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.
PM.25 (particle particles) are small particles or droplets in the air two and a half microns in size or less. Such particles are considered dangerous as they can penetrate the respiratory tract and reach the lungs to cause various diseases.
Prem Kumari Mishra from Taudaha, is more concerned about the future health of her sons and his studies.
Last week the government asked people to stay indoors due to bad weather and high levels of air pollution, but it said nothing about closing schools. He should have taken into account how vulnerable children are, said Mishra, whose son is in 10th grade.
Schools were closed for a year due to the pandemic. It has been open for barely three months and he only has three months to prepare for SEE, Mishra said.
Like Sthapit and Mishra, thousands of parents are concerned about their children’s health and education. Schools and colleges closed for nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, and they only opened from the second week of January.
During the first days of the reopening, parents were worried about sending their children to school as virologists said it was still dangerous. Recently, the number of Covid-19 cases has increased unprecedentedly in neighboring India and schools and colleges in the Kathmandu Valley are in regulation after the government issued a circular advising the public to avoid crowds and strictly respect health and safety protocols for Covid -19.
Not just students, members of the general public, mainly in the Kathmandu Valley, have also complained of headaches, coughs, eye irritation and throat infections due to air pollution.
Sanjay Sharma, a secretary at the Ministry of Education, said Monday that the government decided to close schools because of the side effects that increased air pollution could have on students’ health.
Suprabhat Bhandari, president of the Nepal Guardian Federation also criticized the government for delaying its decision to close schools. The government was well informed about the dangerous situation on Friday, but why did it not take the decision to close the schools then? tha Bhandari. He also accused the central government of violating the protocol and approving a blanket approach.
Now we are in a federal structure. Schools across the country reopened in January based on local government directives. Once again, they should have been authorized to decide based on local conditions, Bhandari said.
Meanwhile, school associations are also unhappy that the government did not consult with them before deciding to close schools. She did not consult with us and decided unilaterally, said Tikaram Puri, president of the Nepal Private Schools and Dormitories Organization (PABSON), an organization that has over 6,500 school members across the country.
We just learned about the government decision from the media, Puri said.
Several local governments outside the Valley have opposed the government’s decision and published special notices ordering schools to continue teaching. We do not have air pollution and the situation is normal, so our municipality has asked all schools and colleges to continue their classes, Saradha Khanal, Deputy Mayor of Bhimad Municipality, Tanahun.
Other municipalities such as Municipality of Ilam, Shikhar Commune, Doti and Biratnagar Commune have also issued notices to schools and colleges to conduct classes as usual.
