Outstanding Lecture Brings to CU Denver a World Famous Economist





On Thursday, March 18, nearly 90 viewers tuned in to the Institute for Distinguished International Business Lecture, featuring Dr. Jeffrey D. Sachs, a world renowned professor of economics, bestselling author and global leader in sustainable development. Sponsored by the Center for International Business Education and Research (CIBER) and Boothby International Executive Lecture, the presentation focused on Sachs’ latest book, Ages of Globalization: Geography, Technology and Institutions, in which he explores seven waves of technological and institutional change, beginning with the original placement of the planet by early modern humans and ending with today’s globalization. In this book and his lecture, Sachs underlined the urgent need for new methods of governance and international cooperation to prevent conflicts and achieve economic, social and environmental objectives in line with sustainable development. Ages of Globalization is a guiding map for those who want to understand and discern the best ways forward for a rapidly changing world. In just 230 pages, said Scott Dawson, dean of the School of Business at CU Denver, Sachs conveys what most authors would convey in 800 pages. Dr. Jeffrey Sachs. Photo courtesy jeffsachs.org During the discussion, Sachs stressed the leading role of the United States in the current phase of globalization, which he calls the digital age. Sachs also addressed key topics in international business and geopolitics, including US-China relations and global climate change. Sachs currently serves as University Professor, President of the United Nations Sustainable Solutions Network, and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He is the author of numerous books, including three New York Times best sellers: The End of Poverty, Common Wealth: Economics for a Crowded Planet, AND The Price of Civilization: The Revival of American Virtue and ProsperityHe was co-recipient of the Blue Planet Award 2015, the leading global award for environmental leadership. Chancellor Michelle Marks, Provost Roderick Nairn and CIBER Director Manuel G. Serapio thanked Sachs for his virtual visit and for presenting such issues in a timely and meaningful manner, especially during the COVID-19 era when so many people in the US and across the globe have relied on technology to learn, work and socialize. While we at Colorado would like to lead into this exciting new phase of digital globalization, we also recognize that we need to prioritize sustainable development and inclusive growth. At CU Denver, we are working to reduce degree time and cost, we are reshaping our equity and inclusion efforts, and we are addressing sustainability through a variety of initiatives. Issues you [Sachs] we write and research is so important to us, Marks said. As one of only 15 CIBERs in the United States, a prestigious appointment given by the U.S. Department of Education, CU Denver expects important lectures to promote international business education and advance U.S. global competition.

