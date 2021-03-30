The Saudi prince calls Imran, invites him to Riyadh – Gazeta

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday received a phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inviting the Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, the prime minister wrote a letter to the Saudi kings, praising their Saudi Green Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, the crown prince was interested in the health of the prime ministers and wished them a speedy recovery. Prime Minister Khan also asked about the well-being of the crown prince who had recently undergone a surgical procedure.

The Prime Minister wrote: It gives me tremendous pleasure to salute the best and hope that your Royal Highness is in good health and safe from the pandemic. I would like to convey deep respect and warm wishes to the Guardian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

The Prime Minister praises the green initiatives of the kingdoms

Mr Khan added: “I’m pleased to learn about your Royal Highness’s plans for launching the Saudi Green Initiative as well as meeting the region for the largest Green Middle East Initiative aimed at protecting nature and the planet.

He said the two initiatives which, among other things, included planting 10 billion trees in the kingdom and further raising it to 50 billion in the region as part of the Middle East Green Initiative, expanding protected areas to more that 30 per cent, protection of marine and coastal environments and the generation of 50 pieces of energy of the kingdoms by the renewal by 2030, were very commendable.

Mr Khan said the vision of Saudi leaders closely aligns with the Clean and Green Pakistan government initiative which was investing in nature-based solutions to address the impact of climate change in the country.

Following the successful planting of one billion trees from 2014 to 2018, our 10 billion Tsunami Tree initiative is underway across the country. We are also expanding our protected areas to over 15 plots of land and 10 plots of sea by 2023. These initiatives have demonstrated that planting trees not only protects nature and restores the ecosystem to combat climate change, but also expands ecotourism and creates thousands of green spaces for young people as well as local communities, he added.

Prime Minister Khan said: We are also committed to shifting our energy mix towards a clean and low carbon trajectory. Like the vision of kingdoms, we are aiming for 60 pieces of our energy to be clean energy by 2030, which will require a major expansion of the solar, wind and hydropower generation capacity in the country.

Pakistan appreciates its cordial and fraternal relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we wish to expand our support for the excellent Green initiatives. As our two countries maintain close cooperation on climate change issues in all multilateral forums, a meaningful and structural bilateral engagement can help advance our shared vision and create mutually beneficial opportunities for partnership. We would also be happy to share experience, knowledge and lessons from our nature-based approaches and initiatives.

He said the challenge of climate change was what called for greater international co-operation and a common aspiration for sustainable development as the world had no choice but to tread this green path and set a new development paradigm for century 21. I wholeheartedly appreciate your efforts of your Royal Highnesses towards this transition, he added.

The Prime Minister also conveyed the best wishes for the royal heights good health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Siddiqui summoned the prime minister and briefed him on relations between the two countries. The Prime Minister instructed the High Commissioner to continue efforts to promote bilateral relations. He conveyed good wishes to the leadership and people of Bangladesh.

