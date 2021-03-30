International
Jordanians exacerbate water crisis a warning to the world
Reducing water supplies and a growing population will halve per capita water use in Jordan by the end of this century. Without intervention, some families in the dry land will be able to use as much as 40 liters (10.5 gallons) of piped water per person per day.
Low-income neighborhoods will be hardest hit, with 91 percent of households receiving less than 40 liters a day for 11 consecutive months a year until 2100.
These are among the sobering predictions of a peer-reviewed paper by an international team of 17 researchers published March 29 at Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Deep water creation in Jordan provides a glimpse of the challenges posed elsewhere as a result of climate change, population growth, intensified water use, demographic shocks and increased competition for cross-border water, the study co-author said. and Stanford hydrologist Steve Gorelick, who leads Global Freshwater Initiative at the Stanfords Woods Institute for the Environment. World Health Organization assessments half of humanity could live in water-stressed areas by 2025 and the United Nations predicts water scarcity could displace 700 million people by 2030.
In Jordan, inflows to the region of the largest Jordan-Yarmouk River system have fallen as a result of upstream diversion to Israel and Syria. Groundwater levels in some areas have dropped by more than 1 meter a year, and a major aquifer along the Jordanian border with Saudi Arabia has been heavily pumped on both sides of the border.
The demand for water has increased mainly due to the population growth recorded by the waves of refugees, including more than 1 million Syrian refugees in the last decade.
Extreme water scarcity and wide disparities in public water supplies are powerful components of conflict. The water situation in Jordan has long been considered one CRISIS it is now on the verge of boiling from instability, said the lead author of the study Jim Yoon, a water safety and sustainability scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Jordan’s unique role as a bastion of peace in the region makes these discoveries even more cause for concern, said Yoon, who began work on the study as a doctoral student at Stanford University.
The UN is committed to ensuring sustainable freshwater management and universal access to clean water and sanitation as one of its 17 goals of sustainable development. But so far, analytical frameworks have been lacking, said Gorelick, who led Jordan Water Project and its continuation, The FUSE project (Food-water-energy for sustainable urban environments).
The new predictions stem from a first model of this type of Jordans freshwater system that simulates interactions between natural processes and human behavior. Under a range of climate and socio-economic scenarios, researchers assessed the effects of maintaining the status quo against the introduction of measures such as regulating leaking pipes, eliminating water theft, raising tariffs for large water users, and reallocating of a quarter of water from farms to cities.
Team modeling suggests that efforts to simultaneously increase supply, rapid demand, and delivery of reform are likely to yield exponential improvements in national water safety.
Access to Jordan’s public water supply today is highly unequal, with wealthier families and firms often supplementing reasonable municipal supplies with costly deliveries by private truck operators. Economist and co-author of the German study Christian Klassert said, Avoiding large disparities in public water supply will be necessary to avoid water stress under growing water scarcity in Jordan and regions around the world.
The many aspects of the water crisis in Jordan make it a particularly valuable place to explore the impacts of individual versus simultaneous interventions, Gorelick said. Now that there is a model for this complex environment, it can be adapted relatively easily to other regions.
The only most effective step Jordan can take is to increase supply through large-scale desalination. A proposal among many Jordanians has pursued for this purpose since the 1960s it would desalinate water from the Red Sea to the south, transport fresh water north to the capital Amman and dump the remaining very salty water into the Dead Sea. that shrinks rapidly.
While debates over water policies often present selected supply and demand interventions as opposing alternatives, the authors write, intervention interventions in both modes work best in concert.
You would think that any of these interventions would have a greater impact. But it turns out you have to do everything, Gorelick said.
For a country whose per capita economic output is less than one-tenth that of the US, the scale and cost of almost total reform of its water sector is particularly shocking. In scarce water regions where sustainability planning is most needed, it is challenging to think beyond how freshwater is distributed scarce tomorrow, next month, and to some extent, in the next few years, Gorelick said. It’s in these countries where our long-term policy assessments are most valuable.
Read one blog post by Gorelick, Klassert and Yoon highlighting key points for policymakers.
Gorelick is Professor of Cyrus Fisher Tolman at Stanfords School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences (Stanford Land). Additional co-authors of the paper, entitled An Accompanied Human-Natural Analysis of the Freshwater Security System under Climate and Population Change, are linked to the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research UFZ; University of Manchester; Laval University; Kings College London; Jordan University of Science and Technology; University of Leipzig; University of California, Merced; Bechtel Corporation; and A&M University of Texas.
The work was funded by the National Science Foundation and the UK Environmental Research Council (NERC), Germanys Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research as part of the Belmont Forum. The Stanfords Woods Institute for the Environment and USAID provided additional funding.
