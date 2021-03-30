Lincoln International Adds Don More as Managing Director





CHICAGO – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Lincoln International is pleased to announce the addition of Don More to its New York office as Managing Director of Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Firm Groups. Dons extensive expertise in cyber security and governance, risk and compliance (GRC) is the addition of global team mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and capital advisory offerings. The risk of cyber security continues to grow in importance for organizations in every sector in the world, said Scott Twibell, Managing Director and Co-CEO of Lincoln Internationals TMT Group. The rapid pace of innovation and the increased focus on software and data security are driving unprecedented M&A activity. Don brings in-depth expertise and a fairly successful record in advising executives and investors on the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With more than 20 years of experience, Don provides M&A and capital raising advisory services to private equity investors, companies, owners, founders and management teams. Will Bowmer, Managing Director and Co-Chair of Lincoln Internationals TMT Group, added, Extensive experience in the increasingly important cybersecurity and GRC sectors is essential at a time when businesses are strengthening their systems in order to ensure business continuity and support growth. We look forward to his contributions to increasing Lincolns position as a global advisor on these critical issues from best-in-class software solutions to managed security service providers. Prior to joining Lincoln, Don led JMP Securities’s cybersecurity investment banking practice for five years as Managing Director. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Signal Hill, now part of DC Advisory, where he ran M&A and private equity financing for cyber security clients. Furthermore, he was a Managing Director at Updata Capital, and he began his career at Merrill Lynch & Co. KG. Don holds a Juris Doctorate from Columbia University School and a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University. Don commented, I look forward to bringing my experience to the Lincoln platform and customers. The growth, achievement and reputation of the Lincolns TMT team allows me to offer an expanded body of knowledge and greater access to global buyers this fully aligns with my goal of pairing strategic and financial partners with the best and brightest of all stages to accelerate innovative solutions to cyber threats. About Lincoln International We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and private companies held worldwide. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and advisory capital markets for the middle market. We also provide fair assessments and opinions and advisory services to joint ventures. As a closely integrated team with more than 600 professionals in 16 countries, we offer an unhindered perspective, backed by excellent execution and a deep commitment to customer success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic knowledge, we create deep and productive customer relationships that last for decades. Contact us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

