Maximum temperatures fly above 40C in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Here is our latest weather forecast for India 5-Day Nationwide Forecast Southwest winds from the Bay of Bengal will increase humidity in Northeast India causing scattered rain / snow and storms during this period. On Tuesday, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places above Assam and Meghalaya, only heavy rainfall is expected over isolated areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Moreover, heavy rain is likely to continue in isolated locations across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim on Wednesday and over isolated areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on Thursday. Such heavy rains could result in landslides and flooding of low-lying areas south of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram between Tuesday and Thursday. According to IMD, a cyclonic circuit and circulation is expected to continue over South India bringing it isolated in light rain scattered over Kerala in this period. Meanwhile, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, which stretches up to 4.5 km above average sea level, a low-pressure zone is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea in the next 24 hours. Under its influence: (i) Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands over the next 5 days. (ii) Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecast over this region between March 30 and April 1. (iii) Fishermen are advised not to go to this region on 30 and 31 March, and over the Andaman Sea and its adjacent areas in the Bay of Bengal on 1 and 2 April. Further, a western disturbance (WD) will bring isolated snow or lightning rain over the Western Himalayan Region (WHR) on Tuesday. As for mercury levels, maximum temperatures of 40C or higher are possible in isolated areas of North, West, Central, East and South India on Tuesday, and are expected to drop on Wednesday onwards. On the other hand, minimum temperatures will be slightly below average above Central India and its neighboring areas from Thursday onwards. Other areas are likely to be warmer during this period. Moreover, dry weather is expected throughout Central, West and East India during this period and over North India from Wednesday onwards. Heat wave conditions are on cards in isolated pockets over western Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, eastern Rajasthan and Haryana on Tuesday and over Odisha on Wednesday and Thursday. 2-Day Regional Forecast Tuesday While heavy to very heavy rain is likely in isolated areas above Assam and Meghalaya, only heavy rain is expected in isolated areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Floods and landslides are possible south of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

Widespread rain and storms are forecast over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Extreme rainfall and snowstorms are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, along with widespread rain and storms over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Scattered rain / snow and storms are forecast over Sikkim, along with scattered rain and storms throughout Kerala.

Lightning isolated rain / snow is on the cards over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Furthermore, lightning isolated rain is possible over Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Heat wave conditions are possible in isolated pockets over western Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, eastern Rajasthan and Haryana.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be above 40C in some parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Wednesday While heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, only heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim.

Floods and landslides are possible south of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

Heavy rain / snow and storms are expected over Arunachal Pradesh, along with heavy rain and storms over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Extensive rain / snow and storms are likely over Sikkim, along with widespread rain and storms on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Lightning isolated rain is possible over Kerala.

Heat wave conditions are on the cards in insulated pockets across Odisha.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be above 40C in some regions of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. ** For the weather, air pollution, science and updates of COVID-19 on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

