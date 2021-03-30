Nepal closes all schools, colleges for 4 days while air pollution worsens





Kathmandu: The Nepalese government announced on Monday that it is closing all educational institutions for the next four days due to the severe deterioration of air quality in the recent period. Read also – Did you know that 22 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world are in India? See the Complete List Here The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology said rising levels of air pollution could negatively affect children’s health. Read also – India is back to ‘Electoral Autocracy’, worse than Bangladesh & Nepal; Says the Swedish Institute A meeting, chaired by Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha, took the decision to close all educational institutions due to increased air pollution and its potential impact on children’s health, according to a statement issued by the Ministry. Read also – Nepal opposes Tripura CM BJP statement “BJP has plans to expand the party to neighboring countries” Nepal is experiencing a serious increase in air pollution, with dense smoke polluting the horizon across the country since Wednesday and this also affected flights. Almost all national and international flights have been canceled since Wednesday. The Ministry of Health has already warned people with respiratory diseases and other medical conditions not to leave the house due to increased air pollution. Kathmandu and other major Nepalese cities have seen a massive deterioration in air quality since Wednesday as smoke and fog continue to cover the sky. Environmentalists said large fires as well as vehicle emissions have caused increased air pollution across the country. About 480 fires have been reported across Nepal, according to the Ministry of Forests and Environment, as a result of which dense smog has settled over much of central Nepal and air quality in the region’s major cities is deteriorating day by day. The fire season in Nepal starts sometime between November and December and continues until the onset of the monsoon. The last week of April is considered the peak season for forest fires. On Friday, Kathmandu was ranked as the most polluted city in the world in terms of air quality. Meteorologists say it will take a few more days for the air to become clear and breathe.







