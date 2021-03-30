The President of Pakistan, the Minister of Defense is positive for COVID-19

JAKARTA: Indonesian rescue dogs are being given a chance to put their paws on a new career path by discovering and tracking smuggled wildlife in the country, which is a global hub of illegal trade in endangered animals and protected.

The dog scheme, promoted by Indonesian animal rights activists, seeks to tackle the rampant problem in one of the world’s most biodiversity countries.

The training of young holiday dogs follows the success of the first wildlife detection dog in Bailey, Indonesia, which was first deployed by authorities in 2018.

A brown spaniel brown female who turns four in May, Bailey has put her nose to good use in recent years by sniffing wildlife smuggled through some of the busiest ports and cross-island crossings across Indonesia , helping authorities uncover some cases of wildlife trafficking in high-profile busts.

We have eight dogs being trained, and we are expanding, but we are not training specific dog breeds as they are rescue dogs. Some of them are even mixed breeds. Basically, we are giving them a second chance at life, Femke den Haas, an animal rights activist and co-founder of the Jakarta Animal Welfare Network (JAAN), told Arab News.

Bailey and her job posse for the National Police dog team, which includes big, heavy German Shepherds, Belgian Malinoises and Golden or Labrador Retrievers that can be intimidating to some people. Therefore, Bailey, as a friendly, pet dog, is an ideal fit for this strength.

We work together with the authorities to put the dogs to work, but it is our team that treats them because they need to have a handler who is always with them and whom they trust, Den Haas said, adding that it was very important to provide dogs with the best possible care, train them professionally and keep them motivated to do the job.

It should be fun for them. It’s like a game for them, and we make the game more fun. The nice thing about this is that while they are having fun, we can catch the smugglers, so, it is a great combination, said Den Haas, adding that the dogs and their handlers are constantly traveling to ports and airports in all of Indonesia.

The training time of working dogs depends on the breed, and because the endangered animals are very different, JAAN holders ensure that dogs learn the scents of different species through training programs.

JAAN works with the Netherlands-based Scent Imprint for Dogs (SIFD) program, which helps train police and service dogs.

SIFD oversees projects and trains dogs to detect unique wildlife species and parts of commonly trafficked animals, such as hides and ivory.

It was on the program where Den Haas first met Bailey when she was taking a course to create a wildlife discovery program at JAAN.

The family that owned Bailey gave him up for adoption as a wildlife detection dog because they thought Bailey did not belong to a house and had to be able to work.

To instill a sense of trust in the Bailey family that was being put to good use, Den Haas offered to try it out for Indonesia’s wildlife discovery program.

That’s how we got Bailey. She is our pioneer and project leader, having found most of the smuggled animals. She is truly the star, said Den Haas.

Baileys’s dexterity was evident from her first day at work. She was introduced to the public during an event at the cultural center of the Dutch Embassies in Jakarta, with Ambassador Rob Swartbol present and officials from the police animal quarantine center and the agriculture ministries.

Prior to her presentation, Bailey underwent a quarantine and health check and hit the ground during the probationary period to detect cargo at the Sumatras Lampung and Jakartas Tanjung Priok ports, where she demonstrated her sense of smell.

Indonesia is home to more than 300,000 wildlife species about 17 percent of the world’s wildlife, including hundreds with endangered, endangered, vulnerable and critically endangered status, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature .

Wildlife trafficking is a lucrative global business that raises between $ 7 billion and $ 23 billion a year worldwide.

In Indonesia, it is the third most rampant crime and is worth more than 13 trillion Indonesian rupees a year ($ 900 million), according to Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

Tens of thousands of animals, including common birds, reptiles, mammals, primates and turtles, are smuggled across Indonesia, despite many of them having protected or endangered status.

M. Hariyanto, a spokesman for the Sumatra Ministry of Environment and Forestry Law Enforcement Regional Office, told Arab News that the holiday dogs had helped officials locate 272 birds held on a ferry crossing to Java on Friday. .

Conservation personnel, quarantine agencies and JAAN categorized 135 birds as protected.

Smugglers hid the birds in the engine compartment, but the dogs were able to detect the birds, Hariyanto said.

On March 3, Lampung authorities caught 1,090 birds hiding in plastic and cardboard boxes in a minivan, with 145 of them having protected status. On February 25, authorities also confiscated 105 birds protected by a villager in East Lampung district.

A dog nose can always be trusted. It’s the best intelligence tool he has, Den Haas said.