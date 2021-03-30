Nagarjunasagar Assembly poll: Candidates first meet with Congress veteran





On Tuesday, the last day for the registration of nominations for the by-elections in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency in Telangana, Telangana Rashtra Samithi appointed Nomula Bhagat, a lawyer, while BJP appointed P Ravi Kumar Naik, a doctor, as a candidate. their on Monday. Both will present their nomination papers today. The number of polls became imperative following the sudden death of sitting TRS Lawmaker Nomula Narsimhaiah last December. Bhagat (37), a lawyer practicing in the Telangana High Court, is the son of Narsimhaiah. After days of suspension, TRS supreme leader and Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Bhagat’s name on Monday afternoon and submitted the party form B, as well as a $ 28 check on campaign spending. He has been a TRS employee in the constituency since 2014. For the poll scheduled for April 17, the nomination registration process began on March 23. The Congress party had named K party strongman Jana Reddy as their candidate on the same day when the India Election Commission announced the large number of votes. Reddy, a veteran leader from the district, has won seven times from Nagarjunasagar country and was defeated in 2018 by Narsimhaiah. Meanwhile, BJP has introduced P Ravi Kumar Naik, a civilian surgeon, who recently joined the party. While the Congress candidate belongs to the Reddy community and the TRS candidate from the Yadava community, a group with significant numbers in the constituency, the BJP candidate belongs to the ST community. Even as BJP was finalizing its candidate, K party leader Nivedita Reddy, who ran unsuccessfully from the country in 2018, had gone ahead and submitted her nomination papers. Thanking the prime minister for restoring confidence in him, Bhagat said a TRS victory in Nagarjunasagar’s place is a forgiving ending. He told the press that the welfare schemes presented by the CM will ensure the party win as it did in 2018.

