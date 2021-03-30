Nepal closes all schools, colleges for 4 days due to pollution

Nepal’s Ministry of Education – during an emergency meeting on Monday – has decided to close all educational institutions by Friday due to air quality degradation.

The Emergency Meeting chaired by the Minister of Education, Science and Technology Krishna Gopal Shrestha, decided to close the educational institutions for this week, informed an announcement from the ministry.

“As far as the discussion of the meeting is concerned, it has been decided to close all educational institutions by Friday,” the statement said.

The announcement further states that universities and educational institutions which have held all types of exams can continue their work by adopting appropriate security measures.

The ministry has also urged parents to ensure that children mostly stay indoors, limiting their exposure to the dangerous fog that has gripped the Nepalese skies in recent days.

Due to fires in more than 54 districts, air quality has deteriorated significantly in recent days, with dense smog coverage in most parts of the country. Meteorologists say it will take a few more days for the air to become clear and breathe.

Nepal’s Ministry of Health earlier this week had urged people not to go outside with a sudden drop in the Air Quality Index.

The AQI of the Himalayan Nation has remained dangerous since Friday.