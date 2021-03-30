Police say investigation into knives in North Vancouver in the early stages, no motive identified

The police investigation into the knife stabbing that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver on Saturday is still in its early stages, but there is no evidence to link the accused to any by the victims.

Police spoke Monday about the shocking crime outside the Lynn Valley Library at the anews conference conducted live.

A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder. The Integrated Murder Investigation Team (IHIT) said Yannick Bandaogo is in police custody after undergoing surgery for self-inflicted wounds.

Inspect Michelle Tansey, acting IHIT officer in charge, said police are still trying to uncover a motive for the crime.

“I understand this is a profound and tragic incident,” Tansey said. “IHIT is committed to completing a thorough and thorough investigation, leaving no stone unturned.”

RCMP Supt. Ghalib Bhayani lays flowers at a memorial outside the Lynn Valley Library. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

They are also trying to understand why Bandaogo came to BC and North Vancouver, where he seems to have no connection. Police are not sure when he arrived in BC

Bandaogo, Tansey said, has no fixed address. He has links to Quebec and a criminal history, including violent crime. She said he had emergency orders in Quebec and Winnipeg.

Tansey was asked if radicalization was a factor and she said there was no indication it was. She said mental health is always considered as a factor. “Everything is being evaluated at this point.”

IHIT said Bandaogo’s first court appearance was supposed to take place on Monday, but it was postponed.

The crime has shocked the community and caused many residents to talk about how close and peaceful the Lynn Valley is normally. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

‘Lynn Valley Library is a Quiet Place’

Police did not mention the name of the woman who died, but said she was in her 20s. Tansey said the victim’s family has requested privacy.

Six others were injured in the attack on the Lynn Valley Public Library. Police said their injuries vary in severity and all six women and a man aged 22 to 78 are expected to survive.

LOOK | Calls to North Vancouver may have been random:

As a memorial rises in North Vancouver for the victims of a massive stabbing, police say the attack appears to have been a random act. The suspect had an unpaid warrant for his arrest. 1:48

In a written statement, Sgt. Frank Young said IHIT investigators spent Sunday fighting the area for evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Filled Ghalib Bhayani of North Vancouver RCMP said the department shares “community grief and anger”.

“The Lynn Valley Library is a quiet place. A place where our community comes to learn and our children come to explore.”

Susie Chant, a member of the BC Legislature for North Vancouver-Seymour, said she arrived at the scene shortly after seeking medical help Saturday.

“I have seen stabilized victims, people trying to help each other be calm,” she said in an interview Sunday after placing a wreath outside the library.

The pile of flowers and wreaths left just outside the care bar surrounding the crime scene grew throughout the day as residents stopped there.

A person lays flowers at a memorial outside the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver for the victims of a massive knife incident that occurred Saturday. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)

“I think that illustrates as much as a community we are,” Chant said. “Lynn Valley in particular, and North Van in general, is a place where the community cares about each other and wants to do the right thing.”

The mayor thanks the passers-by, the first answers

North Vancouver County Mayor Mike Little offered thanks to passersby for intervening to help the injured and for the first responses that quickly arrested the suspect.

He said a welfare and sustainability center has been set up at the Karen Magnussen Community Recreation Center to provide resources for people affected by the attack, including those in need of grief counseling.

“No one expects to face violence as they spend their day in a civic square outside a library,” Little said. “She is an absolute friend.

“I know our community will continue to stand strong and support each other. So is North Vancouver.”

North Vancouver County Mayor Mike Little speaks at Monday’s press conference. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Quebec data

The Canadian newspaper reports that according to Quebec court records, a Yannick Bandaogo who was listed at the time as living in Gatineau, Que., And who, as the suspect, would now be 28 years old, failed to appear in court in two cases last year, resulting in the issuance of arrest warrants.

The scheduled court appearances in July and September 2020 were related to alleged violations of the terms imposed after previous violations.

In September 2019, Bandaogo was found guilty of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.

A year ago, Bandaogo was sentenced in October 2018 to one month in prison for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest in Longueuil, Que., A Montreal suburb. On the same day, he was also sentenced to four months for assault that caused bodily harm and three months in connection with two other assault cases.

Speaking to The Canadian Press, Alain Boismenu, owner of a Longueuil boxing gym where Bandaogo trained for about a decade, said he was shocked to discover that his former student had been charged in an attack in British Columbia.

“I just fell off the chair,” Boismenu said.

“He’s not the same Yannick I knew in the gym, where we were a big family. We won together, we lost together.”

Boismenu said the young man was dedicated to boxing, sometimes coming twice a day to train. But he said he had not seen Bandaogo for about three years and had been told through a mutual friend that he had not been well.