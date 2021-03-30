Farooq Abdullah is positive for Covid-19, tweeted Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, his son and party leader Omar Abdullah confirmed on Tuesday.

Omar added that he and his family will go into self-isolation and be tested.

“My dad tested positive for Covid-19 and is showing some symptoms. I will be vetoing along with other family members until we are tested. all precautionary measures mandated, “former Prime Minister Jammu and Kashmir said in a tweet.

Abdullah, who is a member of Lok Sabha from Srinagar, received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital earlier this month on March 2nd.

The NC leader was given the first dose of the vaccine at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences during the second phase of nationwide vaccination where those over the age of 60 and 45+ with co-morbidities are being inoculated.

Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to thank doctors and other hospital staff for administering the vaccine to his father.

“Thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85-year-old father and mother had their first COVID stroke. My father has a number of health issues, including immunosuppressants for kidney transplants. If he can get the vaccine, you have to do it too, “Omar wrote on Twitter.

The 85-year-old NC chief addressed the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers (JKNPP) operation last Tuesday when he spoke of repealing section 370 in 2019. The function was organized by the JKNPP to observe its 40th day. of the establishment. JKNPP founder Bhim Singh was unanimously elected its president for the next three years.

“In a notable reference to the abolition of the previous state of special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, he said,” it is an attack on our honor we will lose our land and our children will be left jobless as they do people from outside come and do the work ”.

He added that when people come from abroad, they (the local youth of Jammu and Kashmir) will find work in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab or neighboring Haryana.