



RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health has urged citizens to follow health measures, including avoiding large-scale meetings and wearing masks, as coronavirus infections exceeded 500 for the fourth day in a row on Monday. Officials issued repeated warnings of a crackdown on violators. As part of increased activity by authorities, Eastern Province police disrupted a rally in the village of Olaya violating preventative measures, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Police said the legally prescribed penalties were enforced against the event organizers as well as the guests who had attended the meeting.

Regulations from the Interior Ministry set a limit of up to 20 people for personal gatherings, with hefty fines to prevent violations.

According to the ministry, the initial penalty for an institution or individual who incites a violation is a fine of SR 40,000 ($ 10,600), while anyone who will be present or the people causing the stamp will have to pay SR 5,000. A second offense will incur a double fine of SR 80,000, with attendees paying up to SR 10,000.

For a third offense, the penalty is doubled again, and the offenders will be referred to the public prosecutor’s office.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Jeddah on Monday announced the closure of 97 shopping malls that violated anti-coronavirus health measures.

Field teams caught 123 violations within 19 sub-municipalities during joint field monitoring trips conducted jointly with local authorities on Sunday.

Officials have confirmed their intentions to continue field inspections to target health violations.

The municipality called on citizens to cooperate with the investigation and report violations to the relevant authorities. accelerating FACTS Saudi Arabia reported 541 new cases of the virus on Monday. The Ministry of Health also recorded 357 new recoveries. The death toll in Kingdoms rose to 6,656 after six new casualties. More than 4.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the Kingdom. The Ministry of Health has continued to encourage citizens and residents to register for vaccination. Appointments can be booked through the Sehhaty app.

541 new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of Kingdoms to 388,866 throughout the pandemic.

The Riyadh region recorded the highest number of new cases with 217. It was followed by the Eastern Province with 108 and the Makkah region with 86. Al-Qassim reported 25 cases, Hurricane 22 and the Northern Borders 20.

There are 4,906 active cases of coronavirus, with 674 in critical condition an increase of 36 in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health also recorded 357 new recoveries, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 377,304.

The death toll from the Kingdoms rose to 6,656 after six new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded.

More than 4.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the Kingdom and 15,008,398 PCR tests have been performed, with 48,775 being performed in the last 24 hours.

