Putting Sino-Indian links back on track: China Daily contributor, Asia News & Top Stories

Beijing (China Daily / Asia News) – US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s visit to India last week, his first foreign visit since taking office, was preceded by the first Quad summit.

Mr Austin’s visit will be followed by a visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India to announce post-Brexit UK foreign policy that will focus on the Indo-Pacific.

Together these events not only endorse but also reflect India’s intensive engagement with the US-led Indo-Pacific strategy.

Among other issues, China-India border tensions in 2020 are cited as the reason for the accelerated movement in India’s worldview, which otherwise remains woven around its twin doctrines of “multi-alignment” and “strategic autonomy” – forms of new to its historic policy of non-settlement.

Understandably, these events have caused concern among China’s foreign policy analysts, particularly among its observers in India.

However, recent Sino-Indian military non-engagement at the border has raised hopes that India will return to its most important balance in foreign policy.

More aptly, this “return” to equilibrium is expected to be reflected in the Chinese leader’s long-awaited visit to India later this year to attend the BRICS summit.

In addition, with the new coronavirus pandemic – which has claimed more than 2.72 million lives and caused unprecedented anxieties around the world while also complicating Sino-Indian ties – beginning to recede, the new focus on vaccinations has revived China ‘s supply center with India’ s active pharmaceutical ingredients and how China has contributed to India becoming the “pharmacy of the world”.

Also, there are thousands of Indian students studying medicine in China and most of them are now preparing to return to Chinese universities to continue their education and training.

As such, healthcare could become the next critically “tied” equation of China-India post-pandemic synergy.

This is not, of course, to deny that post-pandemic China has emerged as a much stronger economic power plant, achieving 2.3 percent growth in 2020, with its GDP now standing at $ 15.5 trillion ( 20.8 trillion US dollars) while most of the world including the United States, European Union member states and India have experienced major economic contractions.

This has raised new concerns – about the world-dominated post-China-led world order, arriving earlier than expected.

But despite these views, the reality of China’s economic engagement remains very deep and far-reaching.

Even in 2020, despite US-China trade tensions and mutual accusations, China’s investment in the US healthcare sector showed a growing momentum.

All of this happened as former US President Donald Trump continued to issue anti-China trade and investment policies until his last day in office.

Joe Biden’s administration, however, has already changed its tone and tenor. And US European allies have remained more open to building economic partnerships with Beijing.

As for India, China remains the largest source of its imports and this is unlikely to change any time soon. The recent “post-disconnection” review of some of India’s restrictions – which were imposed on China’s investment last year – has already resulted in the formation of a committee to review those restrictions that could be removed or eased to allow earlier smaller investments.

India also banned hundreds of Chinese applications last year, but these were largely symbolic with little economic bite even though trade and bilateral investment witnessed a contraction.

China remains deeply entrenched in India’s electronics and pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, start-ups and selected infrastructure projects. As engines of global growth, bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries needs to be further deepened.

Indeed, the whole world is beginning to understand the limitations of last year’s hype regarding disconnection from supply chains based in China and expecting multinational companies to relocate their manufacturing equipment outside of China.

Some of these high-input, low-value products had already shifted to more cost-effective destinations with lower labor costs and business-friendly locations.

This would happen with China’s per capita income growth, its shift to high-tech sectors and the pursuit of high-tech technologies.

This reassessment of China is already reflected in the Biden administration seeking to reclaim global leadership by reviving U.S. alliances and partnerships, including with Beijing.

This creates a more familiar atmosphere for India’s quest for a “balance” of tension across the border with China and to begin their next chapter in building confidence to adapt to their changing profiles of global power.

As detachment talks of their top commanders move forward from Lake Pangong to Gogra-Hot Springs on the controversial Sino-Indian border – along with regular oversight by the Labor Mechanism of their Foreign Ministries for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border – China and India are getting closer to reviving their interesting informal summits.

Something that was not published last year was how, as China and India went around the world offering healthcare support, neither side was seen to diminish the other’s efforts.

This showed, once again, that the world is big enough to accommodate both emerging Asian giants. With much of the developed world hit by the pandemic, it is time for the two neighbors to refine their mutual equations to fulfill their historic mandate in designing global post-pandemic resistance.

The author is a professor and chair of the Center for International Policy, Organization and Disarmament, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. China Daily is a member of media partner The Straits Times, the Asia News Network, an alliance of 23 news media organizations.